Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 14. Runde:
Samstag, 19.12.2020 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:7 (0:3) Southampton - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Everton - Arsenal 2:1 (2:1) Newcastle United - Fulham 1:1 (0:1) Sonntag, 20.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Sheffield United 1:1 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 15.15 Manchester United - Leeds United 17.30 West Bromwich - Aston Villa 20.15 Montag, 21.12.2020 Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 18.30 Chelsea - West Ham 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36:19 17 31 2. Everton 14 8 2 4 25:19 6 26 3. Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 4 2 25:12 13 25 4. Leicester City 13 8 0 5 24:17 7 24 5. Southampton 14 7 3 4 25:19 6 24 6. Manchester City 13 6 5 2 19:12 7 23 7. Manchester United 12 7 2 3 22:19 3 23 8. Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26:14 12 22 9. West Ham 13 6 3 4 21:16 5 21 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 13:17 -4 20 11. Aston Villa 11 6 1 4 21:13 8 19 12. Newcastle United 13 5 3 5 17:22 -5 18 13. Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 19:25 -6 18 14. Leeds United 13 5 2 6 22:24 -2 17 15. Arsenal 14 4 2 8 12:18 -6 14 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 14 2 6 6 16:22 -6 12 17. Fulham 14 2 4 8 13:23 -10 10 18. Burnley 12 2 4 6 6:18 -12 10 19. West Bromwich 13 1 4 8 10:26 -16 7 20. Sheffield United 14 0 2 12 8:25 -17 2