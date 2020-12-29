Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 16. Runde:
Montag, 28.12.2020 Crystal Palace - Leicester City 1:1 (0:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Chelsea - Aston Villa 1:1 (1:0) Everton - Manchester City verschoben Dienstag, 29.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0) Burnley - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0) Southampton - West Ham 0:0 Southampton: ohne Trainer Hasenhüttl West Bromwich - Leeds United 0:5 (0:4) Manchester United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00 Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham 19.00 Newcastle United - Liverpool 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 15 9 5 1 37:20 17 32 2. Leicester City 16 9 2 5 29:20 9 29 3. Everton 15 9 2 4 26:19 7 29 4. Manchester United 14 8 3 3 30:23 7 27 5. Aston Villa 14 8 2 4 28:14 14 26 6. Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31:18 13 26 7. Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 5 3 26:15 11 26 8. Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21:12 9 26 9. Southampton 16 7 5 4 25:19 6 26 10. Leeds United 16 7 2 7 30:30 0 23 11. West Ham 16 6 4 6 22:21 1 22 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 6 3 6 15:20 -5 21 13. Arsenal 16 6 2 8 16:19 -3 20 14. Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20:29 -9 19 15. Newcastle United 14 5 3 6 17:24 -7 18 16. Burnley 15 4 4 7 9:20 -11 16 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 3 6 7 18:24 -6 15 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 16 1 5 10 11:35 -24 8 20. Sheffield United 16 0 2 14 8:27 -19 2