Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 17. Runde:

Freitag, 01.01.2021                                           
Everton - West Ham                                   0:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Aston Villa                      2:1 (1:0)
Samstag, 02.01.2021                                           
Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United                   13.30      
Crystal Palace - Sheffield United                  16.00      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers 18.30      
West Bromwich - Arsenal                            21.00      
Sonntag, 03.01.2021                                           
Burnley - Fulham                                   13.00      
Newcastle United - Leicester City                  15.15      
Chelsea - Manchester City                          17.30      
Montag, 04.01.2021                                            
Southampton - Liverpool                            21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                16  9 6  1 37:20  17 33 
 2. Manchester United        16 10 3  3 33:24   9 33 
 3. Leicester City           16  9 2  5 29:20   9 29 
 4. Everton                  16  9 2  5 26:20   6 29 
 5. Chelsea                  16  7 5  4 31:18  13 26 
 6. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
 7. Tottenham Hotspur        15  7 5  3 26:15  11 26 
 8. Manchester City          14  7 5  2 21:12   9 26 
 9. Southampton              16  7 5  4 25:19   6 26 
10. West Ham                 17  7 4  6 23:21   2 25 
11. Leeds United             16  7 2  7 30:30   0 23 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  16  6 3  7 15:21  -6 21 
13. Arsenal                  16  6 2  8 16:19  -3 20 
14. Newcastle United         15  5 4  6 17:24  -7 19 
15. Crystal Palace           16  5 4  7 20:29  -9 19 
16. Burnley                  15  4 4  7  9:20 -11 16 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 16  3 6  7 18:24  -6 15 
18. Fulham                   15  2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            16  1 5 10 11:35 -24  8 
20. Sheffield United         16  0 2 14  8:27 -19  2

