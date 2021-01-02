Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 17. Runde:
Freitag, 01.01.2021 Everton - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:0) Samstag, 02.01.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United 3:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Sheffield United 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers 18.30 West Bromwich - Arsenal 21.00 Sonntag, 03.01.2021 Burnley - Fulham verschoben Newcastle United - Leicester City 15.15 Chelsea - Manchester City 17.30 Montag, 04.01.2021 Southampton - Liverpool 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 16 9 6 1 37:20 17 33 2. Manchester United 16 10 3 3 33:24 9 33 3. Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 5 3 29:15 14 29 4. Leicester City 16 9 2 5 29:20 9 29 5. Everton 16 9 2 5 26:20 6 29 6. Chelsea 16 7 5 4 31:18 13 26 7. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 8. Manchester City 14 7 5 2 21:12 9 26 9. Southampton 16 7 5 4 25:19 6 26 10. West Ham 17 7 4 6 23:21 2 25 11. Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30:33 -3 23 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 16 6 3 7 15:21 -6 21 13. Arsenal 16 6 2 8 16:19 -3 20 14. Newcastle United 15 5 4 6 17:24 -7 19 15. Crystal Palace 16 5 4 7 20:29 -9 19 16. Burnley 15 4 4 7 9:20 -11 16 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 3 6 7 18:24 -6 15 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 16 1 5 10 11:35 -24 8 20. Sheffield United 16 0 2 14 8:27 -19 2