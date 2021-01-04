Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 17. Runde:
Freitag, 01.01.2021 Everton - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Manchester United - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:0) Samstag, 02.01.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United 3:0 (2:0) Crystal Palace - Sheffield United 2:0 (2:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:3 (1:3) West Bromwich - Arsenal 0:4 (0:2) Sonntag, 03.01.2021 Burnley - Fulham verschoben Newcastle United - Leicester City 1:2 (0:0) Leicester: Ohne Fuchs. Chelsea - Manchester City 1:3 (0:3) Montag, 04.01.2021 Southampton - Liverpool 1:0 (1:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37:21 16 33 2. Manchester United 16 10 3 3 33:24 9 33 3. Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31:21 10 32 4. Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 5 3 29:15 14 29 5. Manchester City 15 8 5 2 24:13 11 29 6. Southampton 17 8 5 4 26:19 7 29 7. Everton 16 9 2 5 26:20 6 29 8. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 9. Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32:21 11 26 10. West Ham 17 7 4 6 23:21 2 25 11. Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20:19 1 23 12. Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30:33 -3 23 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 6 4 7 18:24 -6 22 14. Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22:29 -7 22 15. Newcastle United 16 5 4 7 18:26 -8 19 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 17 3 7 7 21:27 -6 16 17. Burnley 15 4 4 7 9:20 -11 16 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 17 1 5 11 11:39 -28 8 20. Sheffield United 17 0 2 15 8:29 -21 2
Nächste Runde:
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Sheffield United - Newcastle United 19.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton 21.15 Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 19.00 Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur 21.15 Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Arsenal - Crystal Palace 21.00 Dienstag, 19.01.2021 West Ham - West Bromwich 19.00 Leicester City - Chelsea 21.15 Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Leeds United - Southampton 19.00 Fulham - Manchester United 21.15 Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Liverpool - Burnley 21.00