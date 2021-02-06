Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 23. Runde:

Samstag, 06.02.2021                                 
Aston Villa - Arsenal                      1:0 (1:0)
Burnley - Brighton and Hove Albion       16.00      
Newcastle United - Southampton           16.00      
Fulham - West Ham                        18.30      
Manchester United - Everton              21.00      
Sonntag, 07.02.2021                                 
Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich        13.00      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 15.00      
Liverpool - Manchester City              17.30      
Sheffield United - Chelsea               20.15      
Montag, 08.02.2021                                  
Leeds United - Crystal Palace            21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          21 14 5  2 39:13  26 47 
 2. Manchester United        22 13 5  4 46:27  19 44 
 3. Leicester City           22 13 3  6 39:25  14 42 
 4. Liverpool                22 11 7  4 43:25  18 40 
 5. West Ham                 22 11 5  6 34:28   6 38 
 6. Chelsea                  22 10 6  6 36:23  13 36 
 7. Everton                  20 11 3  6 31:25   6 36 
 8. Aston Villa              21 11 2  8 36:24  12 35 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        21  9 6  6 34:22  12 33 
10. Arsenal                  23  9 4 10 27:23   4 31 
11. Leeds United             21  9 2 10 36:38  -2 29 
12. Southampton              21  8 5  8 27:34  -7 29 
13. Crystal Palace           22  8 5  9 27:37 -10 29 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  22  7 5 10 23:31  -8 26 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 22  5 9  8 24:29  -5 24 
16. Newcastle United         22  6 4 12 22:36 -14 22 
17. Burnley                  21  6 4 11 13:28 -15 22 
18. Fulham                   21  2 8 11 17:31 -14 14 
19. West Bromwich            22  2 6 14 18:52 -34 12 
20. Sheffield United         22  3 2 17 14:35 -21 11

