E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien wolkig -1º C
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

England - Premier League - 23. Runde:

Samstag, 06.02.2021                               
Aston Villa - Arsenal                    1:0 (1:0)
Burnley - Brighton and Hove Albion       1:1 (0:1)
Newcastle United - Southampton           3:2 (3:1)
Southampton: Traner Hasenhüttl                    
Fulham - West Ham                        0:0      
Manchester United - Everton              3:3 (2:0)
Sonntag, 07.02.2021                               
Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich        2:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 0:0      
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                           
Liverpool - Manchester City              1:4 (0:1)
Sheffield United - Chelsea               1:2 (0:1)
Montag, 08.02.2021                                
Leeds United - Crystal Palace            2:0 (1:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          22 15  5  2 43:14  29 50 
 2. Manchester United        23 13  6  4 49:30  19 45 
 3. Leicester City           23 13  4  6 39:25  14 43 
 4. Liverpool                23 11  7  5 44:29  15 40 
 5. Chelsea                  23 11  6  6 38:24  14 39 
 6. West Ham                 23 11  6  6 34:28   6 39 
 7. Everton                  21 11  4  6 34:28   6 37 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        22 10  6  6 36:22  14 36 
 9. Aston Villa              21 11  2  8 36:24  12 35 
10. Leeds United             22 10  2 10 38:38   0 32 
11. Arsenal                  23  9  4 10 27:23   4 31 
12. Southampton              22  8  5  9 29:37  -8 29 
13. Crystal Palace           23  8  5 10 27:39 -12 29 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  23  7  6 10 23:31  -8 27 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 23  5 10  8 25:30  -5 25 
16. Newcastle United         23  7  4 12 25:38 -13 25 
17. Burnley                  22  6  5 11 14:29 -15 23 
18. Fulham                   22  2  9 11 17:31 -14 15 
19. West Bromwich            23  2  6 15 18:54 -36 12 
20. Sheffield United         23  3  2 18 15:37 -22 11

Nächste Runde:

Samstag, 13.02.2021                          
Leicester City - Liverpool             13.30 
Crystal Palace - Burnley               16.00 
Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur    18.30 
Brighton and Hove Albion - Aston Villa 21.00 
Sonntag, 14.02.2021                          
Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers  13.00 
West Bromwich - Manchester United      15.00 
Arsenal - Leeds United                 17.30 
Everton - Fulham                       20.00 
Montag, 15.02.2021                           
West Ham - Sheffield United            19.00 
Chelsea - Newcastle United             21.00

