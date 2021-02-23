Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Leeds United - Southampton 3:0 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 25 18 5 2 50:15 35 59 2. Manchester United 25 14 7 4 53:32 21 49 3. Leicester City 25 15 4 6 44:27 17 49 4. West Ham 25 13 6 6 39:29 10 45 5. Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41:25 16 43 6. Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45:34 11 40 7. Everton 24 12 4 8 37:33 4 40 8. Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37:26 11 36 9. Tottenham Hotspur 24 10 6 8 37:27 10 36 10. Leeds United 25 11 2 12 43:43 0 35 11. Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31:26 5 34 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 9 6 10 26:32 -6 33 13. Crystal Palace 25 9 5 11 29:43 -14 32 14. Southampton 25 8 6 11 31:43 -12 30 15. Burnley 25 7 7 11 18:30 -12 28 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 25 5 11 9 26:32 -6 26 17. Newcastle United 25 7 4 14 26:43 -17 25 18. Fulham 25 4 10 11 21:32 -11 22 19. West Bromwich 25 2 8 15 19:55 -36 14 20. Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15:41 -26 11