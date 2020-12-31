Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - 16. Runde:
Dienstag, 29.12.2020 FC Sevilla - Villarreal 2:0 (1:0) FC Barcelona - Eibar 1:1 (0:0) FC Cadiz - Real Valladolid 0:0 Levante - Betis Sevilla 4:3 (3:1) Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Granada - Valencia 2:1 (1:1) Atletico Madrid - Getafe 1:0 (1:0) Celta de Vigo - Huesca 2:1 (1:0) Elche - Real Madrid 1:1 (0:1) Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Athletic Bilbao - Real Sociedad 0:1 (0:1) CA Osasuna - Alaves 1:1 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 14 11 2 1 27:5 22 35 2. Real Madrid 16 10 3 3 28:15 13 33 3. Real Sociedad 17 8 5 4 26:12 14 29 4. FC Sevilla 14 8 2 4 17:10 7 26 5. Villarreal 16 6 8 2 20:16 4 26 6. FC Barcelona 15 7 4 4 29:15 14 25 7. Granada 15 7 3 5 19:23 -4 24 8. Celta de Vigo 16 6 5 5 22:22 0 23 9. FC Cadiz 16 5 4 7 11:20 -9 19 10. Betis Sevilla 16 6 1 9 19:30 -11 19 11. Levante 15 4 6 5 20:21 -1 18 12. Athletic Bilbao 16 5 3 8 18:19 -1 18 13. Alaves 16 4 6 6 14:18 -4 18 14. Getafe 15 4 5 6 12:16 -4 17 15. Elche 14 3 7 4 13:17 -4 16 16. Eibar 16 3 7 6 12:16 -4 16 17. Valencia 16 3 6 7 22:24 -2 15 18. Real Valladolid 16 3 6 7 15:24 -9 15 19. CA Osasuna 15 3 4 8 14:24 -10 13 20. Huesca 16 1 9 6 14:25 -11 12
Nächste Spiele:
Samstag, 02.01.2021 Villarreal - Levante 14.00 Betis Sevilla - FC Sevilla 16.15 Getafe - Real Valladolid 18.30 Real Madrid - Celta de Vigo 21.00 Sonntag, 03.01.2021 Athletic Bilbao - Elche 14.00 Alaves - Atletico Madrid 16.15 Eibar - Granada 18.30 Real Sociedad - CA Osasuna 18.30 Huesca - FC Barcelona 21.00