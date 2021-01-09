Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:

Freitag, 08.01.2021                               
Celta de Vigo - Villarreal               0:4 (0:4)
Samstag, 09.01.2021                               
FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad               3:2 (2:2)
Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao verschoben      
Granada - FC Barcelona                 18.30      
CA Osasuna - Real Madrid               21.00      
Sonntag, 10.01.2021                               
Levante - Eibar                        14.00      
FC Cadiz - Alaves                      16.15      
Elche - Getafe                         18.30      
Real Valladolid - Valencia             21.00      
Montag, 11.01.2021                                
Huesca - Betis Sevilla                 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 15 12 2 1  29:6  23 38 
 2. Real Madrid     17 11 3 3 30:15  15 36 
 3. Villarreal      18  8 8 2 26:17   9 32 
 4. FC Barcelona    17  9 4 4 33:17  16 31 
 5. Real Sociedad   19  8 6 5 29:16  13 30 
 6. FC Sevilla      16  9 3 4 21:13   8 30 
 7. Granada         16  7 3 6 19:25  -6 24 
 8. Celta de Vigo   18  6 5 7 22:28  -6 23 
 9. Athletic Bilbao 18  6 3 9 21:22  -1 21 
10. FC Cadiz        17  5 5 7 12:21  -9 20 
11. Betis Sevilla   17  6 2 9 20:31 -11 20 
12. Eibar           17  4 7 6 14:16  -2 19 
13. Levante         16  4 6 6 21:23  -2 18 
14. Alaves          17  4 6 7 15:20  -5 18 
15. Real Valladolid 17  4 6 7 16:24  -8 18 
16. Getafe          16  4 5 7 12:17  -5 17 
17. Valencia        17  3 7 7 23:25  -2 16 
18. Elche           15  3 7 5 13:18  -5 16 
19. CA Osasuna      16  3 5 8 15:25 -10 14 
20. Huesca          17  1 9 7 14:26 -12 12

