Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Celta de Vigo - Villarreal 0:4 (0:4) Samstag, 09.01.2021 FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad 3:2 (2:2) Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao verschoben Granada - FC Barcelona 18.30 CA Osasuna - Real Madrid 21.00 Sonntag, 10.01.2021 Levante - Eibar 14.00 FC Cadiz - Alaves 16.15 Elche - Getafe 18.30 Real Valladolid - Valencia 21.00 Montag, 11.01.2021 Huesca - Betis Sevilla 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 15 12 2 1 29:6 23 38 2. Real Madrid 17 11 3 3 30:15 15 36 3. Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26:17 9 32 4. FC Barcelona 17 9 4 4 33:17 16 31 5. Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29:16 13 30 6. FC Sevilla 16 9 3 4 21:13 8 30 7. Granada 16 7 3 6 19:25 -6 24 8. Celta de Vigo 18 6 5 7 22:28 -6 23 9. Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21:22 -1 21 10. FC Cadiz 17 5 5 7 12:21 -9 20 11. Betis Sevilla 17 6 2 9 20:31 -11 20 12. Eibar 17 4 7 6 14:16 -2 19 13. Levante 16 4 6 6 21:23 -2 18 14. Alaves 17 4 6 7 15:20 -5 18 15. Real Valladolid 17 4 6 7 16:24 -8 18 16. Getafe 16 4 5 7 12:17 -5 17 17. Valencia 17 3 7 7 23:25 -2 16 18. Elche 15 3 7 5 13:18 -5 16 19. CA Osasuna 16 3 5 8 15:25 -10 14 20. Huesca 17 1 9 7 14:26 -12 12