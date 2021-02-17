Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - Nachtragspartie der 2. Runde:
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Levante - Atletico Madrid 1:1 (1:1)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 22 17 4 1 45:14 31 55 2. Real Madrid 23 15 4 4 41:19 22 49 3. FC Barcelona 22 14 4 4 49:21 28 46 4. FC Sevilla 22 14 3 5 32:16 16 45 5. Real Sociedad 23 10 8 5 37:20 17 38 6. Villarreal 23 8 12 3 32:24 8 36 7. Betis Sevilla 23 10 3 10 31:38 -7 33 8. Granada 23 8 6 9 27:38 -11 30 9. Celta de Vigo 23 7 8 8 29:34 -5 29 10. Athletic Bilbao 22 8 4 10 32:26 6 28 11. Levante 23 6 10 7 32:33 -1 28 12. CA Osasuna 23 6 7 10 22:31 -9 25 13. Valencia 23 5 9 9 28:32 -4 24 14. Getafe 23 6 6 11 17:29 -12 24 15. FC Cadiz 23 6 6 11 20:39 -19 24 16. Alaves 23 5 7 11 20:34 -14 22 17. Eibar 23 4 9 10 19:26 -7 21 18. Real Valladolid 23 4 9 10 22:34 -12 21 19. Elche 21 3 9 9 19:31 -12 18 20. Huesca 23 2 10 11 18:33 -15 16
Nächste Spiele:
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Betis Sevilla - Getafe 21.00 Samstag, 20.02.2021 Elche - Eibar 14.00 Atletico Madrid - Levante 16.15 Valencia - Celta de Vigo 18.30 Real Valladolid - Real Madrid 21.00 Sonntag, 21.02.2021 FC Barcelona - FC Cadiz 14.00 Real Sociedad - Alaves 16.15 Huesca - Granada 18.30 Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal 21.00