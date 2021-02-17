Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - Nachtragspartie der 2. Runde:

Mittwoch, 17.02.2021               
Levante - Atletico Madrid 1:1 (1:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 22 17  4  1 45:14  31 55 
 2. Real Madrid     23 15  4  4 41:19  22 49 
 3. FC Barcelona    22 14  4  4 49:21  28 46 
 4. FC Sevilla      22 14  3  5 32:16  16 45 
 5. Real Sociedad   23 10  8  5 37:20  17 38 
 6. Villarreal      23  8 12  3 32:24   8 36 
 7. Betis Sevilla   23 10  3 10 31:38  -7 33 
 8. Granada         23  8  6  9 27:38 -11 30 
 9. Celta de Vigo   23  7  8  8 29:34  -5 29 
10. Athletic Bilbao 22  8  4 10 32:26   6 28 
11. Levante         23  6 10  7 32:33  -1 28 
12. CA Osasuna      23  6  7 10 22:31  -9 25 
13. Valencia        23  5  9  9 28:32  -4 24 
14. Getafe          23  6  6 11 17:29 -12 24 
15. FC Cadiz        23  6  6 11 20:39 -19 24 
16. Alaves          23  5  7 11 20:34 -14 22 
17. Eibar           23  4  9 10 19:26  -7 21 
18. Real Valladolid 23  4  9 10 22:34 -12 21 
19. Elche           21  3  9  9 19:31 -12 18 
20. Huesca          23  2 10 11 18:33 -15 16

Nächste Spiele:

Freitag, 19.02.2021                 
Betis Sevilla - Getafe        21.00 
Samstag, 20.02.2021                 
Elche - Eibar                 14.00 
Atletico Madrid - Levante     16.15 
Valencia - Celta de Vigo      18.30 
Real Valladolid - Real Madrid 21.00 
Sonntag, 21.02.2021                 
FC Barcelona - FC Cadiz       14.00 
Real Sociedad - Alaves        16.15 
Huesca - Granada              18.30 
Athletic Bilbao - Villarreal  21.00

