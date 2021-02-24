Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - Nachtragsspiel der 1. Runde:

Mittwoch, 24.02.2021          
FC Barcelona - Elche 3:0 (0:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 23 17  4  2 45:16  29 55 
 2. Real Madrid     24 16  4  4 42:19  23 52 
 3. FC Barcelona    24 15  5  4 53:22  31 50 
 4. FC Sevilla      23 15  3  5 34:16  18 48 
 5. Real Sociedad   24 11  8  5 41:20  21 41 
 6. Villarreal      24  8 13  3 33:25   8 37 
 7. Betis Sevilla   24 11  3 10 32:38  -6 36 
 8. Levante         24  7 10  7 34:33   1 31 
 9. Granada         24  8  6 10 29:41 -12 30 
10. Athletic Bilbao 23  8  5 10 33:27   6 29 
11. Celta de Vigo   24  7  8  9 29:36  -7 29 
12. Valencia        24  6  9  9 30:32  -2 27 
13. CA Osasuna      24  6  7 11 22:33 -11 25 
14. FC Cadiz        24  6  7 11 21:40 -19 25 
15. Getafe          24  6  6 12 17:30 -13 24 
16. Alaves          24  5  7 12 20:38 -18 22 
17. Eibar           24  4  9 11 19:27  -8 21 
18. Real Valladolid 24  4  9 11 22:35 -13 21 
19. Elche           23  4  9 10 20:34 -14 21 
20. Huesca          24  3 10 11 21:35 -14 19

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 26.02.2021                   
Levante - Athletic Bilbao       21.00 
Samstag, 27.02.2021                   
Eibar - Huesca                  14.00 
FC Sevilla - FC Barcelona       16.15 
Alaves - CA Osasuna             18.30 
Getafe - Valencia               21.00 
Sonntag, 28.02.2021                   
Celta de Vigo - Real Valladolid 14.00 
FC Cadiz - Betis Sevilla        16.15 
Granada - Elche                 18.30 
Villarreal - Atletico Madrid    21.00 
Montag, 01.03.2021                    
Real Madrid - Real Sociedad     21.00

