Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - Nachtragsspiel der 1. Runde:
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 FC Barcelona - Elche 3:0 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 23 17 4 2 45:16 29 55 2. Real Madrid 24 16 4 4 42:19 23 52 3. FC Barcelona 24 15 5 4 53:22 31 50 4. FC Sevilla 23 15 3 5 34:16 18 48 5. Real Sociedad 24 11 8 5 41:20 21 41 6. Villarreal 24 8 13 3 33:25 8 37 7. Betis Sevilla 24 11 3 10 32:38 -6 36 8. Levante 24 7 10 7 34:33 1 31 9. Granada 24 8 6 10 29:41 -12 30 10. Athletic Bilbao 23 8 5 10 33:27 6 29 11. Celta de Vigo 24 7 8 9 29:36 -7 29 12. Valencia 24 6 9 9 30:32 -2 27 13. CA Osasuna 24 6 7 11 22:33 -11 25 14. FC Cadiz 24 6 7 11 21:40 -19 25 15. Getafe 24 6 6 12 17:30 -13 24 16. Alaves 24 5 7 12 20:38 -18 22 17. Eibar 24 4 9 11 19:27 -8 21 18. Real Valladolid 24 4 9 11 22:35 -13 21 19. Elche 23 4 9 10 20:34 -14 21 20. Huesca 24 3 10 11 21:35 -14 19
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 26.02.2021 Levante - Athletic Bilbao 21.00 Samstag, 27.02.2021 Eibar - Huesca 14.00 FC Sevilla - FC Barcelona 16.15 Alaves - CA Osasuna 18.30 Getafe - Valencia 21.00 Sonntag, 28.02.2021 Celta de Vigo - Real Valladolid 14.00 FC Cadiz - Betis Sevilla 16.15 Granada - Elche 18.30 Villarreal - Atletico Madrid 21.00 Montag, 01.03.2021 Real Madrid - Real Sociedad 21.00