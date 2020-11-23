Alles zu oe24Plus
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Teilen Twittern

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 9. Runde:

Samstag, 21.11.2020                             
Newcastle United - Chelsea             0:2 (0:1)
Aston Villa - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1)
Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City    2:0 (1:0)
Manchester United - West Bromwich      1:0 (0:0)
Sonntag, 22.11.2020                             
Fulham - Everton                       2:3 (1:3)
Sheffield United - West Ham            0:1 (0:0)
Leeds United - Arsenal                 0:0      
Liverpool - Leicester City             3:0 (2:0)
Leicester: Fuchs bis 62.                        
Montag, 23.11.2020                              
Burnley - Crystal Palace               1:0 (1:0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Southampton  1:1 (0:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        9 6 2 1  21:9  12 20 
 2. Liverpool                9 6 2 1 21:16   5 20 
 3. Chelsea                  9 5 3 1 22:10  12 18 
 4. Leicester City           9 6 0 3 18:12   6 18 
 5. Southampton              9 5 2 2 17:13   4 17 
 6. Everton                  9 5 1 3 19:16   3 16 
 7. Aston Villa              8 5 0 3 19:11   8 15 
 8. West Ham                 9 4 2 3 15:10   5 14 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  9 4 2 3  9:10  -1 14 
10. Manchester United        8 4 1 3 13:14  -1 13 
11. Crystal Palace           9 4 1 4 12:13  -1 13 
12. Arsenal                  9 4 1 4  9:10  -1 13 
13. Manchester City          8 3 3 2 10:11  -1 12 
14. Leeds United             9 3 2 4 14:17  -3 11 
15. Newcastle United         9 3 2 4 10:15  -5 11 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 2 3 4 13:15  -2  9 
17. Burnley                  8 1 2 5  4:12  -8  5 
18. Fulham                   9 1 1 7  9:18  -9  4 
19. West Bromwich            9 0 3 6  6:18 -12  3 
20. Sheffield United         9 0 1 8  4:15 -11  1

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 27.11.2020                        
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United    21.00 
Samstag, 28.11.2020                        
Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 13.30 
Manchester City - Burnley            16.00 
Everton - Leeds United               18.30 
West Bromwich - Sheffield United     21.00 
Sonntag, 29.11.2020                        
Southampton - Manchester United      15.00 
Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur          17.30 
Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers    20.15 
Montag, 30.11.2020                         
Leicester City - Fulham              18.30 
West Ham - Aston Villa               21.00

