Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 9. Runde:
Samstag, 21.11.2020 Newcastle United - Chelsea 0:2 (0:1) Aston Villa - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:2 (0:1) Tottenham Hotspur - Manchester City 2:0 (1:0) Manchester United - West Bromwich 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 22.11.2020 Fulham - Everton 2:3 (1:3) Sheffield United - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) Leeds United - Arsenal 0:0 Liverpool - Leicester City 3:0 (2:0) Leicester: Fuchs bis 62. Montag, 23.11.2020 Burnley - Crystal Palace 1:0 (1:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Southampton 1:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 21:9 12 20 2. Liverpool 9 6 2 1 21:16 5 20 3. Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22:10 12 18 4. Leicester City 9 6 0 3 18:12 6 18 5. Southampton 9 5 2 2 17:13 4 17 6. Everton 9 5 1 3 19:16 3 16 7. Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19:11 8 15 8. West Ham 9 4 2 3 15:10 5 14 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 2 3 9:10 -1 14 10. Manchester United 8 4 1 3 13:14 -1 13 11. Crystal Palace 9 4 1 4 12:13 -1 13 12. Arsenal 9 4 1 4 9:10 -1 13 13. Manchester City 8 3 3 2 10:11 -1 12 14. Leeds United 9 3 2 4 14:17 -3 11 15. Newcastle United 9 3 2 4 10:15 -5 11 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 2 3 4 13:15 -2 9 17. Burnley 8 1 2 5 4:12 -8 5 18. Fulham 9 1 1 7 9:18 -9 4 19. West Bromwich 9 0 3 6 6:18 -12 3 20. Sheffield United 9 0 1 8 4:15 -11 1
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 27.11.2020 Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 21.00 Samstag, 28.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 13.30 Manchester City - Burnley 16.00 Everton - Leeds United 18.30 West Bromwich - Sheffield United 21.00 Sonntag, 29.11.2020 Southampton - Manchester United 15.00 Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur 17.30 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.15 Montag, 30.11.2020 Leicester City - Fulham 18.30 West Ham - Aston Villa 21.00