Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

England, Premier League - 10. Runde:
Freitag, 27.11.2020 Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 0:2 (0:0) Samstag, 28.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 13.30 Manchester City - Burnley 16.00 Everton - Leeds United 18.30 West Bromwich - Sheffield United 21.00 Sonntag, 29.11.2020 Southampton - Manchester United 15.00 Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur 17.30 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.15 Montag, 30.11.2020 Leicester City - Fulham 18.30 West Ham - Aston Villa 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 2 1 21:9 12 20 2. Liverpool 9 6 2 1 21:16 5 20 3. Chelsea 9 5 3 1 22:10 12 18 4. Leicester City 9 6 0 3 18:12 6 18 5. Southampton 9 5 2 2 17:13 4 17 6. Everton 9 5 1 3 19:16 3 16 7. Aston Villa 8 5 0 3 19:11 8 15 8. West Ham 9 4 2 3 15:10 5 14 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 4 2 3 9:10 -1 14 10. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 11. Manchester United 8 4 1 3 13:14 -1 13 12. Arsenal 9 4 1 4 9:10 -1 13 13. Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12:15 -3 13 14. Manchester City 8 3 3 2 10:11 -1 12 15. Leeds United 9 3 2 4 14:17 -3 11 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 9 2 3 4 13:15 -2 9 17. Burnley 8 1 2 5 4:12 -8 5 18. Fulham 9 1 1 7 9:18 -9 4 19. West Bromwich 9 0 3 6 6:18 -12 3 20. Sheffield United 9 0 1 8 4:15 -11 1