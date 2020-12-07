Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 11. Runde:

Freitag, 04.12.2020                                     
Aston Villa - Newcastle United         verschoben       
Samstag, 05.12.2020                                     
Burnley - Everton                             1:1 (1:1) 
Manchester City - Fulham                      2:0 (2:0) 
West Ham - Manchester United                  1:3 (1:0) 
Chelsea - Leeds United                        3:1 (1:1) 
Sonntag, 06.12.2020                                     
West Bromwich - Crystal Palace                1:5 (1:1) 
Sheffield United - Leicester City             1:2 (1:1) 
Leicester: mit Fuchs                                    
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal                   2:0 (2:0) 
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers           4:0 (1:0) 
Montag, 07.12.2020                                      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton        1:2 (1:1) 
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        11 7 3  1  23:9  14 24 
 2. Liverpool                11 7 3  1 26:17   9 24 
 3. Chelsea                  11 6 4  1 25:11  14 22 
 4. Leicester City           11 7 0  4 21:15   6 21 
 5. Southampton              11 6 2  3 21:17   4 20 
 6. Manchester United        10 6 1  3 19:17   2 19 
 7. Manchester City          10 5 3  2 17:11   6 18 
 8. West Ham                 11 5 2  4 18:14   4 17 
 9. Everton                  11 5 2  4 20:18   2 17 
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers  11 5 2  4 11:15  -4 17 
11. Crystal Palace           11 5 1  5 17:16   1 16 
12. Aston Villa               9 5 0  4 20:13   7 15 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2  4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Leeds United             11 4 2  5 16:20  -4 14 
15. Arsenal                  11 4 1  6 10:14  -4 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 2 4  5 15:18  -3 10 
17. Fulham                   11 2 1  8 11:21 -10  7 
18. Burnley                  10 1 3  6  5:18 -13  6 
19. West Bromwich            11 1 3  7  8:23 -15  6 
20. Sheffield United         11 0 1 10  5:18 -13  1

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 11.12.2020                              
Leeds United - West Ham                   21.00  
Samstag, 12.12.2020                              
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa     13.30  
Newcastle United - West Bromwich          16.00  
Manchester United - Manchester City       18.30  
Everton - Chelsea                         21.00  
Sonntag, 13.12.2020                              
Southampton - Sheffield United            13.00  
Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur        15.15  
Fulham - Liverpool                        17.30  
Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15  
Arsenal - Burnley                         20.15

