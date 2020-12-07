Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 11. Runde:
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Aston Villa - Newcastle United verschoben Samstag, 05.12.2020 Burnley - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Manchester City - Fulham 2:0 (2:0) West Ham - Manchester United 1:3 (1:0) Chelsea - Leeds United 3:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 06.12.2020 West Bromwich - Crystal Palace 1:5 (1:1) Sheffield United - Leicester City 1:2 (1:1) Leicester: mit Fuchs Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 2:0 (2:0) Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 4:0 (1:0) Montag, 07.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 1:2 (1:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 3 1 23:9 14 24 2. Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26:17 9 24 3. Chelsea 11 6 4 1 25:11 14 22 4. Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21:15 6 21 5. Southampton 11 6 2 3 21:17 4 20 6. Manchester United 10 6 1 3 19:17 2 19 7. Manchester City 10 5 3 2 17:11 6 18 8. West Ham 11 5 2 4 18:14 4 17 9. Everton 11 5 2 4 20:18 2 17 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 5 2 4 11:15 -4 17 11. Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 12. Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20:13 7 15 13. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 14. Leeds United 11 4 2 5 16:20 -4 14 15. Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10:14 -4 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 2 4 5 15:18 -3 10 17. Fulham 11 2 1 8 11:21 -10 7 18. Burnley 10 1 3 6 5:18 -13 6 19. West Bromwich 11 1 3 7 8:23 -15 6 20. Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5:18 -13 1
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Leeds United - West Ham 21.00 Samstag, 12.12.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa 13.30 Newcastle United - West Bromwich 16.00 Manchester United - Manchester City 18.30 Everton - Chelsea 21.00 Sonntag, 13.12.2020 Southampton - Sheffield United 13.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur 15.15 Fulham - Liverpool 17.30 Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15 Arsenal - Burnley 20.15