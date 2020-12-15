Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Mr Green Shopping 24 X-Mas Adventkalender
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien stark bewölkt 4º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Teilen Twittern

England - Premier League - 13. Runde:

Dienstag, 15.12.2020                            
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Chelsea      2:1 (0:0)
Manchester City - West Bromwich      21.00      
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020                            
Arsenal - Southampton                19.00      
Leeds United - Newcastle United      19.00      
Leicester City - Everton             19.00      
Fulham - Brighton and Hove Albion    21.00      
West Ham - Crystal Palace            21.00      
Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur        21.00      
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020                          
Aston Villa - Burnley                19.00      
Sheffield United - Manchester United 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        12 7 4  1 24:10  14 25 
 2. Liverpool                12 7 4  1 27:18   9 25 
 3. Leicester City           12 8 0  4 24:15   9 24 
 4. Southampton              12 7 2  3 24:17   7 23 
 5. Chelsea                  13 6 4  3 26:14  12 22 
 6. West Ham                 12 6 2  4 20:15   5 20 
 7. Everton                  12 6 2  4 21:18   3 20 
 8. Manchester United        11 6 2  3 19:17   2 20 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  13 6 2  5 13:17  -4 20 
10. Manchester City          11 5 4  2 17:11   6 19 
11. Aston Villa              10 6 0  4 21:13   8 18 
12. Crystal Palace           12 5 2  5 18:17   1 17 
13. Newcastle United         11 5 2  4 14:16  -2 17 
14. Leeds United             12 4 2  6 17:22  -5 14 
15. Arsenal                  12 4 1  7 10:15  -5 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 12 2 4  6 15:21  -6 10 
17. Burnley                  11 2 3  6  6:18 -12  9 
18. Fulham                   12 2 2  8 12:22 -10  8 
19. West Bromwich            12 1 3  8  9:25 -16  6 
20. Sheffield United         12 0 1 11  5:21 -16  1

Die Top-Stories von oe24

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden