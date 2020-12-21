Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 14. Runde:
Samstag, 19.12.2020 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 0:7 (0:3) Southampton - Manchester City 0:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Everton - Arsenal 2:1 (2:1) Newcastle United - Fulham 1:1 (0:1) Sonntag, 20.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Sheffield United 1:1 (0:0) Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 0:2 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Manchester United - Leeds United 6:2 (4:1) West Bromwich - Aston Villa 0:3 (0:1) Montag, 21.12.2020 Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:1 (1:0) Chelsea - West Ham 3:0 (1:0)
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 14 9 4 1 36:19 17 31 2. Leicester City 14 9 0 5 26:17 9 27 3. Manchester United 13 8 2 3 28:21 7 26 4. Everton 14 8 2 4 25:19 6 26 5. Chelsea 14 7 4 3 29:14 15 25 6. Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 4 3 25:14 11 25 7. Southampton 14 7 3 4 25:19 6 24 8. Manchester City 13 6 5 2 19:12 7 23 9. Aston Villa 12 7 1 4 24:13 11 22 10. West Ham 14 6 3 5 21:19 2 21 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 14 6 2 6 14:19 -5 20 12. Newcastle United 13 5 3 5 17:22 -5 18 13. Crystal Palace 14 5 3 6 19:25 -6 18 14. Leeds United 14 5 2 7 24:30 -6 17 15. Arsenal 14 4 2 8 12:18 -6 14 16. Burnley 13 3 4 6 8:19 -11 13 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 14 2 6 6 16:22 -6 12 18. Fulham 14 2 4 8 13:23 -10 10 19. West Bromwich 14 1 4 9 10:29 -19 7 20. Sheffield United 14 0 2 12 8:25 -17 2
Nächste Runde:
Samstag, 26.12.2020 Leicester City - Manchester United 13.30 Aston Villa - Crystal Palace 16.00 Fulham - Southampton 16.00 Arsenal - Chelsea 18.30 Manchester City - Newcastle United 21.00 Sheffield United - Everton 21.00 Sonntag, 27.12.2020 Leeds United - Burnley 13.00 West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion 15.15 Liverpool - West Bromwich 17.30 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15