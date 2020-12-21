Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 14. Runde:

Samstag, 19.12.2020                                  
Crystal Palace - Liverpool                  0:7 (0:3)
Southampton - Manchester City               0:1 (0:1)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                      
Everton - Arsenal                           2:1 (2:1)
Newcastle United - Fulham                   1:1 (0:1)
Sonntag, 20.12.2020                                  
Brighton and Hove Albion - Sheffield United 1:1 (0:0)
Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City          0:2 (0:1)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                              
Manchester United - Leeds United            6:2 (4:1)
West Bromwich - Aston Villa                 0:3 (0:1)
Montag, 21.12.2020                                   
Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers           2:1 (1:0)
Chelsea - West Ham                          3:0 (1:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                14 9 4  1 36:19  17 31 
 2. Leicester City           14 9 0  5 26:17   9 27 
 3. Manchester United        13 8 2  3 28:21   7 26 
 4. Everton                  14 8 2  4 25:19   6 26 
 5. Chelsea                  14 7 4  3 29:14  15 25 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        14 7 4  3 25:14  11 25 
 7. Southampton              14 7 3  4 25:19   6 24 
 8. Manchester City          13 6 5  2 19:12   7 23 
 9. Aston Villa              12 7 1  4 24:13  11 22 
10. West Ham                 14 6 3  5 21:19   2 21 
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers  14 6 2  6 14:19  -5 20 
12. Newcastle United         13 5 3  5 17:22  -5 18 
13. Crystal Palace           14 5 3  6 19:25  -6 18 
14. Leeds United             14 5 2  7 24:30  -6 17 
15. Arsenal                  14 4 2  8 12:18  -6 14 
16. Burnley                  13 3 4  6  8:19 -11 13 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 14 2 6  6 16:22  -6 12 
18. Fulham                   14 2 4  8 13:23 -10 10 
19. West Bromwich            14 1 4  9 10:29 -19  7 
20. Sheffield United         14 0 2 12  8:25 -17  2

Nächste Runde:

Samstag, 26.12.2020                               
Leicester City - Manchester United          13.30 
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace                16.00 
Fulham - Southampton                        16.00 
Arsenal - Chelsea                           18.30 
Manchester City - Newcastle United          21.00 
Sheffield United - Everton                  21.00 
Sonntag, 27.12.2020                               
Leeds United - Burnley                      13.00 
West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion         15.15 
Liverpool - West Bromwich                   17.30 
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15

