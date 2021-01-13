Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Sheffield United - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton 1:2 (1:1) Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur verschoben Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Arsenal - Crystal Palace 21.00 Dienstag, 19.01.2021 West Ham - West Bromwich 19.00 Leicester City - Chelsea 21.15 Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Leeds United - Southampton 19.00 Fulham - Manchester United 21.15 Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Liverpool - Burnley 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34:24 10 36 2. Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37:21 16 33 3. Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25:13 12 32 4. Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31:21 10 32 5. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 6. Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 5 3 29:15 14 29 7. Southampton 17 8 5 4 26:19 7 29 8. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 9. Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32:21 11 26 10. West Ham 17 7 4 6 23:21 2 25 11. Arsenal 17 7 2 8 20:19 1 23 12. Leeds United 17 7 2 8 30:33 -3 23 13. Crystal Palace 17 6 4 7 22:29 -7 22 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 6 4 8 19:26 -7 22 15. Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18:27 -9 19 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 18 3 7 8 21:28 -7 16 17. Burnley 16 4 4 8 9:21 -12 16 18. Fulham 15 2 5 8 13:23 -10 11 19. West Bromwich 17 1 5 11 11:39 -28 8 20. Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9:29 -20 5