Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 20. Runde:
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Newcastle United - Leeds United 1:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - West Ham 2:3 (1:2) West Bromwich - Manchester City 0:5 (0:4) Southampton - Arsenal 1:3 (1:2) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Burnley - Aston Villa 3:2 (0:1) Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers 0:0 Brighton and Hove Albion - Fulham 0:0 Everton - Leicester City 1:1 (1:0) Leicester: ohne Fuchs Manchester United - Sheffield United 1:2 (0:1) Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool 1:3 (0:1)
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 19 12 5 2 36:13 23 41 2. Manchester United 20 12 4 4 37:27 10 40 3. Leicester City 20 12 3 5 36:22 14 39 4. Liverpool 20 10 7 3 40:23 17 37 5. West Ham 20 10 4 6 29:24 5 34 6. Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 6 4 34:20 14 33 7. Everton 18 10 3 5 29:22 7 33 8. Chelsea 20 8 6 6 33:23 10 30 9. Arsenal 20 9 3 8 26:20 6 30 10. Aston Villa 18 9 2 7 33:21 12 29 11. Southampton 19 8 5 6 27:24 3 29 12. Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32:35 -3 26 13. Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 6 5 9 21:29 -8 23 14. Crystal Palace 20 6 5 9 24:36 -12 23 15. Burnley 19 6 4 9 13:24 -11 22 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 20 4 8 8 22:28 -6 20 17. Newcastle United 20 5 4 11 19:34 -15 19 18. Fulham 19 2 7 10 15:27 -12 13 19. West Bromwich 20 2 5 13 15:48 -33 11 20. Sheffield United 20 2 2 16 12:33 -21 8
Nächste Runde:
Samstag, 30.01.2021 Everton - Newcastle United 13.30 Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Manchester City - Sheffield United 16.00 West Bromwich - Fulham 16.00 Arsenal - Manchester United 18.30 Southampton - Aston Villa 21.00 Sonntag, 31.01.2021 Chelsea - Burnley 13.00 Leicester City - Leeds United 15.00 West Ham - Liverpool 17.30 Brighton and Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15