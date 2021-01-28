Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 20. Runde:

Dienstag, 26.01.2021                          
Newcastle United - Leeds United      1:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - West Ham            2:3 (1:2)
West Bromwich - Manchester City      0:5 (0:4)
Southampton - Arsenal                1:3 (1:2)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl               
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021                          
Burnley - Aston Villa                3:2 (0:1)
Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers    0:0      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Fulham    0:0      
Everton - Leicester City             1:1 (1:0)
Leicester: ohne Fuchs                         
Manchester United - Sheffield United 1:2 (0:1)
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021                        
Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool        1:3 (0:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          19 12 5  2 36:13  23 41 
 2. Manchester United        20 12 4  4 37:27  10 40 
 3. Leicester City           20 12 3  5 36:22  14 39 
 4. Liverpool                20 10 7  3 40:23  17 37 
 5. West Ham                 20 10 4  6 29:24   5 34 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        19  9 6  4 34:20  14 33 
 7. Everton                  18 10 3  5 29:22   7 33 
 8. Chelsea                  20  8 6  6 33:23  10 30 
 9. Arsenal                  20  9 3  8 26:20   6 30 
10. Aston Villa              18  9 2  7 33:21  12 29 
11. Southampton              19  8 5  6 27:24   3 29 
12. Leeds United             19  8 2  9 32:35  -3 26 
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  20  6 5  9 21:29  -8 23 
14. Crystal Palace           20  6 5  9 24:36 -12 23 
15. Burnley                  19  6 4  9 13:24 -11 22 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 20  4 8  8 22:28  -6 20 
17. Newcastle United         20  5 4 11 19:34 -15 19 
18. Fulham                   19  2 7 10 15:27 -12 13 
19. West Bromwich            20  2 5 13 15:48 -33 11 
20. Sheffield United         20  2 2 16 12:33 -21  8

Nächste Runde:

Samstag, 30.01.2021                                
Everton - Newcastle United                   13.30 
Crystal Palace - Wolverhampton Wanderers     16.00 
Manchester City - Sheffield United           16.00 
West Bromwich - Fulham                       16.00 
Arsenal - Manchester United                  18.30 
Southampton - Aston Villa                    21.00 
Sonntag, 31.01.2021                                
Chelsea - Burnley                            13.00 
Leicester City - Leeds United                15.00 
West Ham - Liverpool                         17.30 
Brighton and Hove Albion - Tottenham Hotspur 20.15

