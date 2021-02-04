Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 22. Runde:
Dienstag, 02.02.2021 Sheffield United - West Bromwich 2:1 (0:1) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal 2:1 (1:1) Manchester United - Southampton 9:0 (4:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Newcastle United - Crystal Palace 1:2 (1:2) Mittwoch, 03.02.2021 Burnley - Manchester City 0:2 (0:2) Fulham - Leicester City 0:2 (0:2) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Leeds United - Everton 1:2 (0:2) Aston Villa - West Ham 1:3 (0:0) Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:1 (0:0) Donnerstag, 04.02.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea 0:1 (0:1)
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 21 14 5 2 39:13 26 47 2. Manchester United 22 13 5 4 46:27 19 44 3. Leicester City 22 13 3 6 39:25 14 42 4. Liverpool 22 11 7 4 43:25 18 40 5. West Ham 22 11 5 6 34:28 6 38 6. Chelsea 22 10 6 6 36:23 13 36 7. Everton 20 11 3 6 31:25 6 36 8. Tottenham Hotspur 21 9 6 6 34:22 12 33 9. Aston Villa 20 10 2 8 35:24 11 32 10. Arsenal 22 9 4 9 27:22 5 31 11. Leeds United 21 9 2 10 36:38 -2 29 12. Southampton 21 8 5 8 27:34 -7 29 13. Crystal Palace 22 8 5 9 27:37 -10 29 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 7 5 10 23:31 -8 26 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 22 5 9 8 24:29 -5 24 16. Newcastle United 22 6 4 12 22:36 -14 22 17. Burnley 21 6 4 11 13:28 -15 22 18. Fulham 21 2 8 11 17:31 -14 14 19. West Bromwich 22 2 6 14 18:52 -34 12 20. Sheffield United 22 3 2 17 14:35 -21 11
Nächste Runde:
Samstag, 06.02.2021 Aston Villa - Arsenal 13.30 Burnley - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 Newcastle United - Southampton 16.00 Fulham - West Ham 18.30 Manchester United - Everton 21.00 Sonntag, 07.02.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich 13.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City 15.00 Liverpool - Manchester City 17.30 Sheffield United - Chelsea 20.15 Montag, 08.02.2021 Leeds United - Crystal Palace 21.00