Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - 19. Runde:
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 FC Cadiz - Levante 2:2 (2:2) Real Valladolid - Elche 2:2 (0:2) Alaves - FC Sevilla 1:2 (1:2) Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Getafe - Huesca 1:0 (0:0) Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 2:1 (2:1) Villarreal - Granada 2:2 (1:1) Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Valencia - CA Osasuna 1:1 (0:1) Eibar - Atletico Madrid 1:2 (1:1)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 17 14 2 1 33:7 26 44 2. Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30:15 15 37 3. FC Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37:17 20 34 4. Villarreal 19 8 9 2 28:19 9 33 5. FC Sevilla 18 10 3 5 23:16 7 33 6. Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29:16 13 30 7. Granada 19 8 4 7 23:31 -8 28 8. Betis Sevilla 19 8 2 9 24:32 -8 26 9. FC Cadiz 19 6 6 7 17:24 -7 24 10. Getafe 18 6 5 7 16:18 -2 23 11. Celta de Vigo 19 6 5 8 23:30 -7 23 12. Levante 18 5 7 6 25:26 -1 22 13. Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21:22 -1 21 14. Valencia 19 4 8 7 25:26 -1 20 15. Eibar 19 4 7 8 16:20 -4 19 16. Real Valladolid 19 4 7 8 18:27 -9 19 17. Alaves 19 4 6 9 17:25 -8 18 18. Elche 17 3 8 6 16:23 -7 17 19. CA Osasuna 19 3 7 9 16:28 -12 16 20. Huesca 19 1 9 9 14:29 -15 12
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 22.01.2021 Levante - Real Valladolid 21.00 Samstag, 23.01.2021 Huesca - Villarreal 14.00 FC Sevilla - FC Cadiz 16.15 Real Sociedad - Betis Sevilla 18.30 Alaves - Real Madrid 21.00 Sonntag, 24.01.2021 CA Osasuna - Granada 14.00 Elche - FC Barcelona 16.15 Celta de Vigo - Eibar 18.30 Atletico Madrid - Valencia 21.00 Montag, 25.01.2021 Athletic Bilbao - Getafe 21.00