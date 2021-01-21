Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Shopping 24
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien Dunst 1º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
  1. Newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - Spanien

Teilen Twittern

Spanien - La Liga - 19. Runde:

Dienstag, 19.01.2021                   
FC Cadiz - Levante            2:2 (2:2)
Real Valladolid - Elche       2:2 (0:2)
Alaves - FC Sevilla           1:2 (1:2)
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021                   
Getafe - Huesca               1:0 (0:0)
Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 2:1 (2:1)
Villarreal - Granada          2:2 (1:1)
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021                 
Valencia - CA Osasuna         1:1 (0:1)
Eibar - Atletico Madrid       1:2 (1:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 17 14 2 1  33:7  26 44 
 2. Real Madrid     18 11 4 3 30:15  15 37 
 3. FC Barcelona    18 10 4 4 37:17  20 34 
 4. Villarreal      19  8 9 2 28:19   9 33 
 5. FC Sevilla      18 10 3 5 23:16   7 33 
 6. Real Sociedad   19  8 6 5 29:16  13 30 
 7. Granada         19  8 4 7 23:31  -8 28 
 8. Betis Sevilla   19  8 2 9 24:32  -8 26 
 9. FC Cadiz        19  6 6 7 17:24  -7 24 
10. Getafe          18  6 5 7 16:18  -2 23 
11. Celta de Vigo   19  6 5 8 23:30  -7 23 
12. Levante         18  5 7 6 25:26  -1 22 
13. Athletic Bilbao 18  6 3 9 21:22  -1 21 
14. Valencia        19  4 8 7 25:26  -1 20 
15. Eibar           19  4 7 8 16:20  -4 19 
16. Real Valladolid 19  4 7 8 18:27  -9 19 
17. Alaves          19  4 6 9 17:25  -8 18 
18. Elche           17  3 8 6 16:23  -7 17 
19. CA Osasuna      19  3 7 9 16:28 -12 16 
20. Huesca          19  1 9 9 14:29 -15 12

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 22.01.2021                 
Levante - Real Valladolid     21.00 
Samstag, 23.01.2021                 
Huesca - Villarreal           14.00 
FC Sevilla - FC Cadiz         16.15 
Real Sociedad - Betis Sevilla 18.30 
Alaves - Real Madrid          21.00 
Sonntag, 24.01.2021                 
CA Osasuna - Granada          14.00 
Elche - FC Barcelona          16.15 
Celta de Vigo - Eibar         18.30 
Atletico Madrid - Valencia    21.00 
Montag, 25.01.2021                  
Athletic Bilbao - Getafe      21.00

Die Top-Stories von oe24

oe24 entdecken

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden