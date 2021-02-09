Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - Nachtrag/1. Runde:
Dienstag, 09.02.2021 Real Madrid - Getafe 2:0 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 20 16 3 1 42:12 30 51 2. Real Madrid 22 14 4 4 39:19 20 46 3. FC Barcelona 21 13 4 4 44:20 24 43 4. FC Sevilla 21 13 3 5 31:16 15 42 5. Villarreal 22 8 12 2 31:22 9 36 6. Real Sociedad 22 9 8 5 36:20 16 35 7. Betis Sevilla 22 9 3 10 29:37 -8 30 8. Granada 22 8 6 8 26:36 -10 30 9. Levante 21 6 9 6 31:31 0 27 10. Celta de Vigo 22 6 8 8 26:33 -7 26 11. Athletic Bilbao 21 7 4 10 28:26 2 25 12. Valencia 22 5 9 8 28:30 -2 24 13. Getafe 22 6 6 10 17:28 -11 24 14. FC Cadiz 22 6 6 10 20:35 -15 24 15. CA Osasuna 22 5 7 10 21:31 -10 22 16. Alaves 22 5 7 10 19:29 -10 22 17. Eibar 22 4 8 10 18:25 -7 20 18. Real Valladolid 22 4 8 10 21:33 -12 20 19. Elche 20 3 9 8 18:28 -10 18 20. Huesca 22 2 10 10 18:32 -14 16
Nächste Spiele:
Freitag, 12.02.2021 Celta de Vigo - Elche 21.00 Samstag, 13.02.2021 Granada - Atletico Madrid 14.00 FC Sevilla - Huesca 16.15 Eibar - Real Valladolid 18.30 FC Barcelona - Alaves 21.00 Sonntag, 14.02.2021 Getafe - Real Sociedad 14.00 Real Madrid - Valencia 16.15 Levante - CA Osasuna 18.30 Villarreal - Betis Sevilla 21.00