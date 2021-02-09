Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - Nachtrag/1. Runde:

Dienstag, 09.02.2021          
Real Madrid - Getafe 2:0 (0:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 20 16  3  1 42:12  30 51 
 2. Real Madrid     22 14  4  4 39:19  20 46 
 3. FC Barcelona    21 13  4  4 44:20  24 43 
 4. FC Sevilla      21 13  3  5 31:16  15 42 
 5. Villarreal      22  8 12  2 31:22   9 36 
 6. Real Sociedad   22  9  8  5 36:20  16 35 
 7. Betis Sevilla   22  9  3 10 29:37  -8 30 
 8. Granada         22  8  6  8 26:36 -10 30 
 9. Levante         21  6  9  6 31:31   0 27 
10. Celta de Vigo   22  6  8  8 26:33  -7 26 
11. Athletic Bilbao 21  7  4 10 28:26   2 25 
12. Valencia        22  5  9  8 28:30  -2 24 
13. Getafe          22  6  6 10 17:28 -11 24 
14. FC Cadiz        22  6  6 10 20:35 -15 24 
15. CA Osasuna      22  5  7 10 21:31 -10 22 
16. Alaves          22  5  7 10 19:29 -10 22 
17. Eibar           22  4  8 10 18:25  -7 20 
18. Real Valladolid 22  4  8 10 21:33 -12 20 
19. Elche           20  3  9  8 18:28 -10 18 
20. Huesca          22  2 10 10 18:32 -14 16

Nächste Spiele:

Freitag, 12.02.2021              
Celta de Vigo - Elche      21.00 
Samstag, 13.02.2021              
Granada - Atletico Madrid  14.00 
FC Sevilla - Huesca        16.15 
Eibar - Real Valladolid    18.30 
FC Barcelona - Alaves      21.00 
Sonntag, 14.02.2021              
Getafe - Real Sociedad     14.00 
Real Madrid - Valencia     16.15 
Levante - CA Osasuna       18.30 
Villarreal - Betis Sevilla 21.00

