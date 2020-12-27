Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England

Teilen Twittern

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 15. Runde:

Samstag, 26.12.2020                                  
Leicester City - Manchester United          2:2 (1:1)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                              
Aston Villa - Crystal Palace                3:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Southampton                        0:0      
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                      
Arsenal - Chelsea                           3:1 (2:0)
Manchester City - Newcastle United          2:0 (1:0)
Sheffield United - Everton                  0:1 (0:0)
Sonntag, 27.12.2020                                  
Leeds United - Burnley                      1:0 (1:0)
West Ham - Brighton and Hove Albion         1:2 (0:1)
Liverpool - West Bromwich                   1:1 (1:0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tottenham Hotspur 1:1 (0:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                15 9 5  1 37:20  17 32 
 2. Everton                  15 9 2  4 26:19   7 29 
 3. Leicester City           15 9 1  5 28:19   9 28 
 4. Manchester United        14 8 3  3 30:23   7 27 
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        15 7 5  3 26:15  11 26 
 6. Manchester City          14 7 5  2 21:12   9 26 
 7. Aston Villa              13 8 1  4 27:13  14 25 
 8. Chelsea                  15 7 4  4 30:17  13 25 
 9. Southampton              15 7 4  4 25:19   6 25 
10. West Ham                 15 6 3  6 22:21   1 21 
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers  15 6 3  6 15:20  -5 21 
12. Leeds United             15 6 2  7 25:30  -5 20 
13. Newcastle United         14 5 3  6 17:24  -7 18 
14. Crystal Palace           15 5 3  7 19:28  -9 18 
15. Arsenal                  15 5 2  8 15:19  -4 17 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 15 3 6  6 18:23  -5 15 
17. Burnley                  14 3 4  7  8:20 -12 13 
18. Fulham                   15 2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            15 1 5  9 11:30 -19  8 
20. Sheffield United         15 0 2 13  8:26 -18  2

Nächste Runde:

Montag, 28.12.2020                                
Crystal Palace - Leicester City             16.00 
Chelsea - Aston Villa                       18.30 
Everton - Manchester City                   21.00 
Dienstag, 29.12.2020                              
Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal          19.00 
Southampton - West Ham                      19.00 
Burnley - Sheffield United                  19.00 
West Bromwich - Leeds United                19.00 
Manchester United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00 
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020                              
Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham                  19.00 
Newcastle United - Liverpool                21.00

