Alles zu oe24Plus
 Click&Win Coins
Click&Win
Startseite E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Auto Bauen & Wohnen Business Chronik Cooking Coronavirus Digital E-Paper Fellner Live! Games Gesund24 Gutscheine Madonna News Newsletter Österreich ÖSTERREICH.AT Politik Reise Sport Stars Videos Welt Wetter Sonderthema
Unsere Tiere Vergleich XXXLutz Gutscheine Mr Green Shopping 24 Adventkalender
Logo
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien bedeckt 5º C
Alles zu oe24plus
Click&Win
Click&Win Coins
oe24 Login
Login
Sonderthema:
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England

Teilen Twittern

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 16. Runde:

Montag, 28.12.2020                                          
Crystal Palace - Leicester City                    1:1 (0:0)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                                     
Chelsea - Aston Villa                              1:1 (1:0)
Everton - Manchester City                   verschoben      
Dienstag, 29.12.2020                                        
Brighton and Hove Albion - Arsenal                 0:1 (0:0)
Burnley - Sheffield United                         1:0 (1:0)
Southampton - West Ham                             0:0      
Southampton: ohne Trainer Hasenhüttl                        
West Bromwich - Leeds United                       0:5 (0:4)
Manchester United - Wolverhampton Wanderers        1:0 (0:0)
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020                                        
Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham                       19.00      
Newcastle United - Liverpool                     21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                15 9 5  1 37:20  17 32 
 2. Manchester United        15 9 3  3 31:23   8 30 
 3. Leicester City           16 9 2  5 29:20   9 29 
 4. Everton                  15 9 2  4 26:19   7 29 
 5. Aston Villa              14 8 2  4 28:14  14 26 
 6. Chelsea                  16 7 5  4 31:18  13 26 
 7. Tottenham Hotspur        15 7 5  3 26:15  11 26 
 8. Manchester City          14 7 5  2 21:12   9 26 
 9. Southampton              16 7 5  4 25:19   6 26 
10. Leeds United             16 7 2  7 30:30   0 23 
11. West Ham                 16 6 4  6 22:21   1 22 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  16 6 3  7 15:21  -6 21 
13. Arsenal                  16 6 2  8 16:19  -3 20 
14. Crystal Palace           16 5 4  7 20:29  -9 19 
15. Newcastle United         14 5 3  6 17:24  -7 18 
16. Burnley                  15 4 4  7  9:20 -11 16 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 3 6  7 18:24  -6 15 
18. Fulham                   15 2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            16 1 5 10 11:35 -24  8 
20. Sheffield United         16 0 2 14  8:27 -19  2

Die Top-Stories von oe24

OE24 Logo
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden