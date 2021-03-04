Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 33. Runde:
Donnerstag, 04.03.2021 West Bromwich - Everton 0:1 (0:0) Liverpool - Chelsea 0:1 (0:1) Fulham - Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (0:1)
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 27 20 5 2 56:17 39 65 2. Manchester United 27 14 9 4 53:32 21 51 3. Leicester City 27 15 5 7 46:31 15 50 4. Chelsea 27 13 8 6 42:25 17 47 5. Everton 26 14 4 8 39:33 6 46 6. West Ham 26 13 6 7 40:31 9 45 7. Liverpool 27 12 7 8 47:35 12 43 8. Tottenham Hotspur 26 12 6 8 42:27 15 42 9. Aston Villa 25 12 3 10 38:27 11 39 10. Arsenal 26 11 4 11 34:27 7 37 11. Leeds United 26 11 2 13 43:44 -1 35 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 27 9 7 11 28:37 -9 34 13. Crystal Palace 27 9 7 11 29:43 -14 34 14. Southampton 26 8 6 12 31:44 -13 30 15. Burnley 27 7 8 12 19:35 -16 29 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26 5 11 10 26:33 -7 26 17. Newcastle United 26 7 5 14 27:44 -17 26 18. Fulham 27 4 11 12 21:33 -12 23 19. West Bromwich 27 3 8 16 20:56 -36 17 20. Sheffield United 27 4 2 21 16:43 -27 14