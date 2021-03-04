Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 33. Runde:

Donnerstag, 04.03.2021              
West Bromwich - Everton    0:1 (0:0)
Liverpool - Chelsea        0:1 (0:1)
Fulham - Tottenham Hotspur 0:1 (0:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          27 20  5  2 56:17  39 65 
 2. Manchester United        27 14  9  4 53:32  21 51 
 3. Leicester City           27 15  5  7 46:31  15 50 
 4. Chelsea                  27 13  8  6 42:25  17 47 
 5. Everton                  26 14  4  8 39:33   6 46 
 6. West Ham                 26 13  6  7 40:31   9 45 
 7. Liverpool                27 12  7  8 47:35  12 43 
 8. Tottenham Hotspur        26 12  6  8 42:27  15 42 
 9. Aston Villa              25 12  3 10 38:27  11 39 
10. Arsenal                  26 11  4 11 34:27   7 37 
11. Leeds United             26 11  2 13 43:44  -1 35 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  27  9  7 11 28:37  -9 34 
13. Crystal Palace           27  9  7 11 29:43 -14 34 
14. Southampton              26  8  6 12 31:44 -13 30 
15. Burnley                  27  7  8 12 19:35 -16 29 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26  5 11 10 26:33  -7 26 
17. Newcastle United         26  7  5 14 27:44 -17 26 
18. Fulham                   27  4 11 12 21:33 -12 23 
19. West Bromwich            27  3  8 16 20:56 -36 17 
20. Sheffield United         27  4  2 21 16:43 -27 14

