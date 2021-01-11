Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - Spanien

Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:
Freitag, 08.01.2021 Celta de Vigo - Villarreal 0:4 (0:4) Samstag, 09.01.2021 FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad 3:2 (2:2) Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao verschoben Granada - FC Barcelona 0:4 (0:3) CA Osasuna - Real Madrid 0:0 Sonntag, 10.01.2021 Levante - Eibar 2:1 (0:0) FC Cadiz - Alaves 3:1 (1:1) Real Valladolid - Valencia 0:1 (0:0) Montag, 11.01.2021 Elche - Getafe 1:3 (1:1) Huesca - Betis Sevilla 0:2 (0:0)
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 15 12 2 1 29:6 23 38 2. Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30:15 15 37 3. FC Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37:17 20 34 4. Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26:17 9 32 5. Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29:16 13 30 6. FC Sevilla 16 9 3 4 21:13 8 30 7. Granada 17 7 3 7 19:29 -10 24 8. Celta de Vigo 18 6 5 7 22:28 -6 23 9. FC Cadiz 18 6 5 7 15:22 -7 23 10. Betis Sevilla 18 7 2 9 22:31 -9 23 11. Levante 17 5 6 6 23:24 -1 21 12. Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21:22 -1 21 13. Getafe 17 5 5 7 15:18 -3 20 14. Valencia 18 4 7 7 24:25 -1 19 15. Eibar 18 4 7 7 15:18 -3 19 16. Alaves 18 4 6 8 16:23 -7 18 17. Real Valladolid 18 4 6 8 16:25 -9 18 18. Elche 16 3 7 6 14:21 -7 16 19. CA Osasuna 17 3 6 8 15:25 -10 15 20. Huesca 18 1 9 8 14:28 -14 12
Nächste Spiele:
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Granada - CA Osasuna 19.00 Atletico Madrid - FC Sevilla 21.30