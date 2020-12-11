Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 12. Runde:

Freitag, 11.12.2020                                  
Leeds United - West Ham                     1:2 (1:1)
Samstag, 12.12.2020                                  
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa     13.30      
Newcastle United - West Bromwich          16.00      
Manchester United - Manchester City       18.30      
Everton - Chelsea                         21.00      
Sonntag, 13.12.2020                                  
Southampton - Sheffield United            13.00      
Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur        15.15      
Fulham - Liverpool                        17.30      
Arsenal - Burnley                         20.15      
Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        11 7 3  1  23:9  14 24 
 2. Liverpool                11 7 3  1 26:17   9 24 
 3. Chelsea                  11 6 4  1 25:11  14 22 
 4. Leicester City           11 7 0  4 21:15   6 21 
 5. West Ham                 12 6 2  4 20:15   5 20 
 6. Southampton              11 6 2  3 21:17   4 20 
 7. Manchester United        10 6 1  3 19:17   2 19 
 8. Manchester City          10 5 3  2 17:11   6 18 
 9. Everton                  11 5 2  4 20:18   2 17 
10. Wolverhampton Wanderers  11 5 2  4 11:15  -4 17 
11. Crystal Palace           11 5 1  5 17:16   1 16 
12. Aston Villa               9 5 0  4 20:13   7 15 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2  4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Leeds United             12 4 2  6 17:22  -5 14 
15. Arsenal                  11 4 1  6 10:14  -4 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 2 4  5 15:18  -3 10 
17. Fulham                   11 2 1  8 11:21 -10  7 
18. Burnley                  10 1 3  6  5:18 -13  6 
19. West Bromwich            11 1 3  7  8:23 -15  6 
20. Sheffield United         11 0 1 10  5:18 -13  1

