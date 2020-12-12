Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 12. Runde:
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Leeds United - West Ham 1:2 (1:1) Samstag, 12.12.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Aston Villa 0:1 (0:0) Newcastle United - West Bromwich 2:1 (1:0) Manchester United - Manchester City 18.30 Everton - Chelsea 21.00 Sonntag, 13.12.2020 Southampton - Sheffield United 13.00 Crystal Palace - Tottenham Hotspur 15.15 Fulham - Liverpool 17.30 Arsenal - Burnley 20.15 Leicester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.15
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 11 7 3 1 23:9 14 24 2. Liverpool 11 7 3 1 26:17 9 24 3. Chelsea 11 6 4 1 25:11 14 22 4. Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21:15 6 21 5. West Ham 12 6 2 4 20:15 5 20 6. Southampton 11 6 2 3 21:17 4 20 7. Manchester United 10 6 1 3 19:17 2 19 8. Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21:13 8 18 9. Manchester City 10 5 3 2 17:11 6 18 10. Everton 11 5 2 4 20:18 2 17 11. Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 14:16 -2 17 12. Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 5 2 5 11:16 -5 17 13. Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 14. Leeds United 12 4 2 6 17:22 -5 14 15. Arsenal 11 4 1 6 10:14 -4 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 11 2 4 5 15:18 -3 10 17. Fulham 11 2 1 8 11:21 -10 7 18. Burnley 10 1 3 6 5:18 -13 6 19. West Bromwich 12 1 3 8 9:25 -16 6 20. Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5:18 -13 1