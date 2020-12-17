Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

England - Premier League - 13. Runde:
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Chelsea 2:1 (0:0) Manchester City - West Bromwich 1:1 (1:1) Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 Arsenal - Southampton 1:1 (0:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Leeds United - Newcastle United 5:2 (1:1) Leicester City - Everton 0:2 (0:1) Leicester: mit Fuchs Fulham - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:0 West Ham - Crystal Palace 1:1 (0:1) Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 2:1 (1:1) Donnerstag, 17.12.2020 Aston Villa - Burnley 0:0 Sheffield United - Manchester United 2:3 (1:2)
Tabelle:
1. Liverpool 13 8 4 1 29:19 10 28 2. Tottenham Hotspur 13 7 4 2 25:12 13 25 3. Southampton 13 7 3 3 25:18 7 24 4. Leicester City 13 8 0 5 24:17 7 24 5. Everton 13 7 2 4 23:18 5 23 6. Manchester United 12 7 2 3 22:19 3 23 7. Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26:14 12 22 8. West Ham 13 6 3 4 21:16 5 21 9. Manchester City 12 5 5 2 18:12 6 20 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 13:17 -4 20 11. Aston Villa 11 6 1 4 21:13 8 19 12. Crystal Palace 13 5 3 5 19:18 1 18 13. Leeds United 13 5 2 6 22:24 -2 17 14. Newcastle United 12 5 2 5 16:21 -5 17 15. Arsenal 13 4 2 7 11:16 -5 14 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 13 2 5 6 15:21 -6 11 17. Burnley 12 2 4 6 6:18 -12 10 18. Fulham 13 2 3 8 12:22 -10 9 19. West Bromwich 13 1 4 8 10:26 -16 7 20. Sheffield United 13 0 1 12 7:24 -17 1
Nächste Runde:
Samstag, 19.12.2020 Crystal Palace - Liverpool 13.30 Southampton - Manchester City 16.00 Everton - Arsenal 18.30 Newcastle United - Fulham 21.00 Sonntag, 20.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Sheffield United 13.00 Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City 15.15 Manchester United - Leeds United 17.30 West Bromwich - Aston Villa 20.15 Montag, 21.12.2020 Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 18.30 Chelsea - West Ham 21.00