E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
Wien bedeckt 3º C
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 18. Runde:

Mittwoch, 13.01.2021                                
Tottenham Hotspur - Fulham                 1:1 (1:0)
Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:0 (1:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester United        17 11 3  3 34:24  10 36 
 2. Liverpool                17  9 6  2 37:21  16 33 
 3. Manchester City          16  9 5  2 25:13  12 32 
 4. Leicester City           17 10 2  5 31:21  10 32 
 5. Everton                  17 10 2  5 28:21   7 32 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        17  8 6  3 30:16  14 30 
 7. Southampton              17  8 5  4 26:19   7 29 
 8. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
 9. Chelsea                  17  7 5  5 32:21  11 26 
10. West Ham                 17  7 4  6 23:21   2 25 
11. Arsenal                  17  7 2  8 20:19   1 23 
12. Leeds United             17  7 2  8 30:33  -3 23 
13. Crystal Palace           17  6 4  7 22:29  -7 22 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  18  6 4  8 19:26  -7 22 
15. Newcastle United         17  5 4  8 18:27  -9 19 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 18  3 7  8 21:28  -7 16 
17. Burnley                  16  4 4  8  9:21 -12 16 
18. Fulham                   16  2 6  8 14:24 -10 12 
19. West Bromwich            17  1 5 11 11:39 -28  8 
20. Sheffield United         18  1 2 15  9:29 -20  5

