Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 19. Runde:
Samstag, 16.01.2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Bromwich 2:3 (2:1) Leeds United - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:1 (0:1) West Ham - Burnley 1:0 (1:0) Fulham - Chelsea 18.30 Leicester City - Southampton 21.00 Sonntag, 17.01.2021 Aston Villa - Everton verschoben Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur 15.05 Liverpool - Manchester United 17.30 Manchester City - Crystal Palace 20.15 Montag, 18.01.2021 Arsenal - Newcastle United 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester United 17 11 3 3 34:24 10 36 2. Liverpool 17 9 6 2 37:21 16 33 3. Manchester City 16 9 5 2 25:13 12 32 4. Leicester City 17 10 2 5 31:21 10 32 5. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 6. Tottenham Hotspur 17 8 6 3 30:16 14 30 7. Southampton 17 8 5 4 26:19 7 29 8. West Ham 18 8 4 6 24:21 3 28 9. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 10. Chelsea 17 7 5 5 32:21 11 26 11. Arsenal 18 7 3 8 20:19 1 24 12. Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30:34 -4 23 13. Crystal Palace 18 6 5 7 22:29 -7 23 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21:29 -8 22 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 4 7 8 22:28 -6 19 16. Newcastle United 17 5 4 8 18:27 -9 19 17. Burnley 17 4 4 9 9:22 -13 16 18. Fulham 16 2 6 8 14:24 -10 12 19. West Bromwich 18 2 5 11 14:41 -27 11 20. Sheffield United 18 1 2 15 9:29 -20 5