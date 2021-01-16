Alles zu oe24Plus
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 19. Runde:

Samstag, 16.01.2021                                     
Wolverhampton Wanderers - West Bromwich        2:3 (2:1)
Leeds United - Brighton and Hove Albion        0:1 (0:1)
West Ham - Burnley                             1:0 (1:0)
Fulham - Chelsea                             18.30      
Leicester City - Southampton                 21.00      
Sonntag, 17.01.2021                                     
Aston Villa - Everton                   verschoben      
Sheffield United - Tottenham Hotspur         15.05      
Liverpool - Manchester United                17.30      
Manchester City - Crystal Palace             20.15      
Montag, 18.01.2021                                      
Arsenal - Newcastle United                   21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester United        17 11 3  3 34:24  10 36 
 2. Liverpool                17  9 6  2 37:21  16 33 
 3. Manchester City          16  9 5  2 25:13  12 32 
 4. Leicester City           17 10 2  5 31:21  10 32 
 5. Everton                  17 10 2  5 28:21   7 32 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        17  8 6  3 30:16  14 30 
 7. Southampton              17  8 5  4 26:19   7 29 
 8. West Ham                 18  8 4  6 24:21   3 28 
 9. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
10. Chelsea                  17  7 5  5 32:21  11 26 
11. Arsenal                  18  7 3  8 20:19   1 24 
12. Leeds United             18  7 2  9 30:34  -4 23 
13. Crystal Palace           18  6 5  7 22:29  -7 23 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  19  6 4  9 21:29  -8 22 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19  4 7  8 22:28  -6 19 
16. Newcastle United         17  5 4  8 18:27  -9 19 
17. Burnley                  17  4 4  9  9:22 -13 16 
18. Fulham                   16  2 6  8 14:24 -10 12 
19. West Bromwich            18  2 5 11 14:41 -27 11 
20. Sheffield United         18  1 2 15  9:29 -20  5

