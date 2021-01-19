Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 18. Runde:
Dienstag, 12.01.2021 Sheffield United - Newcastle United 1:0 (0:0) Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton 1:2 (1:1) Mittwoch, 13.01.2021 Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:0 (1:0) Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur verschoben Donnerstag, 14.01.2021 Arsenal - Crystal Palace 0:0 Dienstag, 19.01.2021 West Ham - West Bromwich 2:1 (1:0) Leicester City - Chelsea 2:0 (2:0) Leicester: ohne Fuchs Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Leeds United - Southampton verschoben Fulham - Manchester United 21.15 Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Liverpool - Burnley 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35:21 14 38 2. Manchester United 18 11 4 3 34:24 10 37 3. Manchester City 17 10 5 2 29:13 16 35 4. Liverpool 18 9 7 2 37:21 16 34 5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33:17 16 33 6. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 7. West Ham 19 9 4 6 26:22 4 31 8. Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33:23 10 29 9. Southampton 18 8 5 5 26:21 5 29 10. Arsenal 19 8 3 8 23:19 4 27 11. Aston Villa 15 8 2 5 29:16 13 26 12. Leeds United 18 7 2 9 30:34 -4 23 13. Crystal Palace 19 6 5 8 22:33 -11 23 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21:29 -8 22 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 4 7 8 22:28 -6 19 16. Newcastle United 18 5 4 9 18:30 -12 19 17. Burnley 17 4 4 9 9:22 -13 16 18. Fulham 17 2 6 9 14:25 -11 12 19. West Bromwich 19 2 5 12 15:43 -28 11 20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10:32 -22 5