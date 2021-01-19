Alles zu oe24Plus
E-Paper Tageszeitung ÖSTERREICH
  Newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 18. Runde:

Dienstag, 12.01.2021                                       
Sheffield United - Newcastle United               1:0 (0:0)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Everton                 1:2 (1:1)
Mittwoch, 13.01.2021                                       
Manchester City - Brighton and Hove Albion        1:0 (1:0)
Aston Villa - Tottenham Hotspur            verschoben      
Donnerstag, 14.01.2021                                     
Arsenal - Crystal Palace                          0:0      
Dienstag, 19.01.2021                                       
West Ham - West Bromwich                          2:1 (1:0)
Leicester City - Chelsea                          2:0 (2:0)
Leicester: ohne Fuchs                                      
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021                                       
Leeds United - Southampton                 verschoben      
Fulham - Manchester United                      21.15      
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021                                     
Liverpool - Burnley                             21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Leicester City           19 12 2  5 35:21  14 38 
 2. Manchester United        18 11 4  3 34:24  10 37 
 3. Manchester City          17 10 5  2 29:13  16 35 
 4. Liverpool                18  9 7  2 37:21  16 34 
 5. Tottenham Hotspur        18  9 6  3 33:17  16 33 
 6. Everton                  17 10 2  5 28:21   7 32 
 7. West Ham                 19  9 4  6 26:22   4 31 
 8. Chelsea                  19  8 5  6 33:23  10 29 
 9. Southampton              18  8 5  5 26:21   5 29 
10. Arsenal                  19  8 3  8 23:19   4 27 
11. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
12. Leeds United             18  7 2  9 30:34  -4 23 
13. Crystal Palace           19  6 5  8 22:33 -11 23 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  19  6 4  9 21:29  -8 22 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19  4 7  8 22:28  -6 19 
16. Newcastle United         18  5 4  9 18:30 -12 19 
17. Burnley                  17  4 4  9  9:22 -13 16 
18. Fulham                   17  2 6  9 14:25 -11 12 
19. West Bromwich            19  2 5 12 15:43 -28 11 
20. Sheffield United         19  1 2 16 10:32 -22  5

