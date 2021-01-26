Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 20. Runde:

Dienstag, 26.01.2021                            
Newcastle United - Leeds United        1:2 (0:1)
Crystal Palace - West Ham              2:3 (1:2)
West Bromwich - Manchester City        0:5 (0:4)
Southampton - Arsenal                  1:3 (1:2)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                 
Mittwoch, 27.01.2021                            
Burnley - Aston Villa                19.00      
Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers    19.00      
Brighton and Hove Albion - Fulham    20.30      
Everton - Leicester City             21.15      
Manchester United - Sheffield United 21.15      
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021                          
Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool        21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          19 12 5  2 36:13  23 41 
 2. Manchester United        19 12 4  3 36:25  11 40 
 3. Leicester City           19 12 2  5 35:21  14 38 
 4. Liverpool                19  9 7  3 37:22  15 34 
 5. West Ham                 20 10 4  6 29:24   5 34 
 6. Tottenham Hotspur        18  9 6  3 33:17  16 33 
 7. Everton                  17 10 2  5 28:21   7 32 
 8. Arsenal                  20  9 3  8 26:20   6 30 
 9. Aston Villa              17  9 2  6 31:18  13 29 
10. Chelsea                  19  8 5  6 33:23  10 29 
11. Southampton              19  8 5  6 27:24   3 29 
12. Leeds United             19  8 2  9 32:35  -3 26 
13. Crystal Palace           20  6 5  9 24:36 -12 23 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  19  6 4  9 21:29  -8 22 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19  4 7  8 22:28  -6 19 
16. Burnley                  18  5 4  9 10:22 -12 19 
17. Newcastle United         20  5 4 11 19:34 -15 19 
18. Fulham                   18  2 6 10 15:27 -12 12 
19. West Bromwich            20  2 5 13 15:48 -33 11 
20. Sheffield United         19  1 2 16 10:32 -22  5

