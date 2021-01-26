Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 20. Runde:
Dienstag, 26.01.2021 Newcastle United - Leeds United 1:2 (0:1) Crystal Palace - West Ham 2:3 (1:2) West Bromwich - Manchester City 0:5 (0:4) Southampton - Arsenal 1:3 (1:2) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Mittwoch, 27.01.2021 Burnley - Aston Villa 19.00 Chelsea - Wolverhampton Wanderers 19.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Fulham 20.30 Everton - Leicester City 21.15 Manchester United - Sheffield United 21.15 Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Tottenham Hotspur - Liverpool 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 19 12 5 2 36:13 23 41 2. Manchester United 19 12 4 3 36:25 11 40 3. Leicester City 19 12 2 5 35:21 14 38 4. Liverpool 19 9 7 3 37:22 15 34 5. West Ham 20 10 4 6 29:24 5 34 6. Tottenham Hotspur 18 9 6 3 33:17 16 33 7. Everton 17 10 2 5 28:21 7 32 8. Arsenal 20 9 3 8 26:20 6 30 9. Aston Villa 17 9 2 6 31:18 13 29 10. Chelsea 19 8 5 6 33:23 10 29 11. Southampton 19 8 5 6 27:24 3 29 12. Leeds United 19 8 2 9 32:35 -3 26 13. Crystal Palace 20 6 5 9 24:36 -12 23 14. Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 6 4 9 21:29 -8 22 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 19 4 7 8 22:28 -6 19 16. Burnley 18 5 4 9 10:22 -12 19 17. Newcastle United 20 5 4 11 19:34 -15 19 18. Fulham 18 2 6 10 15:27 -12 12 19. West Bromwich 20 2 5 13 15:48 -33 11 20. Sheffield United 19 1 2 16 10:32 -22 5