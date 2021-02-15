Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

England - Premier League - 24. Runde:

Samstag, 13.02.2021                             
Leicester City - Liverpool             3:1 (0:0)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                         
Crystal Palace - Burnley               0:3 (0:2)
Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur    3:0 (1:0)
Brighton and Hove Albion - Aston Villa 0:0      
Sonntag, 14.02.2021                             
Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers  1:2 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                 
West Bromwich - Manchester United      1:1 (1:1)
Arsenal - Leeds United                 4:2 (3:0)
Everton - Fulham                       0:2 (0:0)
Montag, 15.02.2021                              
West Ham - Sheffield United            3:0 (1:0)
Chelsea - Newcastle United             2:0 (2:0)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          23 16  5  2 46:14  32 53 
 2. Manchester United        24 13  7  4 50:31  19 46 
 3. Leicester City           24 14  4  6 42:26  16 46 
 4. Chelsea                  24 12  6  6 40:24  16 42 
 5. West Ham                 24 12  6  6 37:28   9 42 
 6. Liverpool                24 11  7  6 45:32  13 40 
 7. Everton                  22 11  4  7 34:30   4 37 
 8. Aston Villa              22 11  3  8 36:24  12 36 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        23 10  6  7 36:25  11 36 
10. Arsenal                  24 10  4 10 31:25   6 34 
11. Leeds United             23 10  2 11 40:42  -2 32 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  24  8  6 10 25:32  -7 30 
13. Southampton              23  8  5 10 30:39  -9 29 
14. Crystal Palace           24  8  5 11 27:42 -15 29 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 24  5 11  8 25:30  -5 26 
16. Burnley                  23  7  5 11 17:29 -12 26 
17. Newcastle United         24  7  4 13 25:40 -15 25 
18. Fulham                   23  3  9 11 19:31 -12 18 
19. West Bromwich            24  2  7 15 19:55 -36 13 
20. Sheffield United         24  3  2 19 15:40 -25 11

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 19.02.2021                             
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United    21.00 
Samstag, 20.02.2021                             
Southampton - Chelsea                     13.30 
Burnley - West Bromwich                   16.00 
Liverpool - Everton                       18.30 
Fulham - Sheffield United                 21.00 
Sonntag, 21.02.2021                             
West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur              13.00 
Aston Villa - Leicester City              15.00 
Arsenal - Manchester City                 17.30 
Manchester United - Newcastle United      20.00 
Montag, 22.02.2021                              
Brighton and Hove Albion - Crystal Palace 21.00

