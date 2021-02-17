Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - England

England - Premier League - Nachtrag 16. Runde:

Mittwoch, 17.02.2021               
Everton - Manchester City 1:3 (1:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          24 17  5  2 49:15  34 56 
 2. Manchester United        24 13  7  4 50:31  19 46 
 3. Leicester City           24 14  4  6 42:26  16 46 
 4. Chelsea                  24 12  6  6 40:24  16 42 
 5. West Ham                 24 12  6  6 37:28   9 42 
 6. Liverpool                24 11  7  6 45:32  13 40 
 7. Everton                  23 11  4  8 35:33   2 37 
 8. Aston Villa              22 11  3  8 36:24  12 36 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        23 10  6  7 36:25  11 36 
10. Arsenal                  24 10  4 10 31:25   6 34 
11. Leeds United             23 10  2 11 40:42  -2 32 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  24  8  6 10 25:32  -7 30 
13. Southampton              23  8  5 10 30:39  -9 29 
14. Crystal Palace           24  8  5 11 27:42 -15 29 
15. Burnley                  24  7  6 11 18:30 -12 27 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 24  5 11  8 25:30  -5 26 
17. Newcastle United         24  7  4 13 25:40 -15 25 
18. Fulham                   24  3 10 11 20:32 -12 19 
19. West Bromwich            24  2  7 15 19:55 -36 13 
20. Sheffield United         24  3  2 19 15:40 -25 11

Nächste Spiele:

Freitag, 19.02.2021                          
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United 21.00 
Samstag, 20.02.2021                          
Southampton - Chelsea                  13.30 
Burnley - West Bromwich                16.00 
Liverpool - Everton                    18.30 
Fulham - Sheffield United              21.00 
Sonntag, 21.02.2021                          
West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur           13.00 
Aston Villa - Leicester City           15.00 
Arsenal - Manchester City              17.30 
Manchester United - Newcastle United   20.00

