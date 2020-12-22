Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 15. Runde:
Dienstag, 22.12.2020 Valencia - FC Sevilla 0:1 (0:0) Elche - CA Osasuna 2:2 (0:1) Huesca - Levante 1:1 (1:0) Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid 0:2 (0:0) Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona 22.00 Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao 22.00 Mittwoch, 23.12.2020 Getafe - Celta de Vigo 17.30 Real Madrid - Granada 19.45 Alaves - Eibar 22.00 Betis Sevilla - FC Cadiz 22.00
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 13 10 2 1 26:5 21 32 2. Real Madrid 14 9 2 3 25:14 11 29 3. Real Sociedad 16 7 5 4 25:12 13 26 4. Villarreal 14 6 7 1 19:13 6 25 5. FC Sevilla 13 7 2 4 15:10 5 23 6. FC Barcelona 13 6 3 4 25:14 11 21 7. Granada 13 6 3 4 17:20 -3 21 8. Celta de Vigo 14 5 4 5 19:20 -1 19 9. FC Cadiz 14 5 3 6 11:19 -8 18 10. Athletic Bilbao 14 5 2 7 17:17 0 17 11. Getafe 13 4 4 5 11:14 -3 16 12. Betis Sevilla 14 5 1 8 15:26 -11 16 13. Valencia 15 3 6 6 21:22 -1 15 14. Levante 14 3 6 5 16:18 -2 15 15. Eibar 14 3 6 5 10:13 -3 15 16. Elche 13 3 6 4 12:16 -4 15 17. Alaves 14 3 5 6 11:16 -5 14 18. Real Valladolid 14 3 5 6 15:21 -6 14 19. Huesca 15 1 9 5 13:23 -10 12 CA Osasuna 14 3 3 8 13:23 -10 12