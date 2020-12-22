Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 15. Runde:

Dienstag, 22.12.2020                       
Valencia - FC Sevilla             0:1 (0:0)
Elche - CA Osasuna                2:2 (0:1)
Huesca - Levante                  1:1 (1:0)
Real Sociedad - Atletico Madrid   0:2 (0:0)
Real Valladolid - FC Barcelona  22.00      
Villarreal - Athletic Bilbao    22.00      
Mittwoch, 23.12.2020                       
Getafe - Celta de Vigo          17.30      
Real Madrid - Granada           19.45      
Alaves - Eibar                  22.00      
Betis Sevilla - FC Cadiz        22.00

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 13 10 2 1  26:5  21 32 
 2. Real Madrid     14  9 2 3 25:14  11 29 
 3. Real Sociedad   16  7 5 4 25:12  13 26 
 4. Villarreal      14  6 7 1 19:13   6 25 
 5. FC Sevilla      13  7 2 4 15:10   5 23 
 6. FC Barcelona    13  6 3 4 25:14  11 21 
 7. Granada         13  6 3 4 17:20  -3 21 
 8. Celta de Vigo   14  5 4 5 19:20  -1 19 
 9. FC Cadiz        14  5 3 6 11:19  -8 18 
10. Athletic Bilbao 14  5 2 7 17:17   0 17 
11. Getafe          13  4 4 5 11:14  -3 16 
12. Betis Sevilla   14  5 1 8 15:26 -11 16 
13. Valencia        15  3 6 6 21:22  -1 15 
14. Levante         14  3 6 5 16:18  -2 15 
15. Eibar           14  3 6 5 10:13  -3 15 
16. Elche           13  3 6 4 12:16  -4 15 
17. Alaves          14  3 5 6 11:16  -5 14 
18. Real Valladolid 14  3 5 6 15:21  -6 14 
19. Huesca          15  1 9 5 13:23 -10 12 
    CA Osasuna      14  3 3 8 13:23 -10 12

