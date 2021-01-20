Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 5 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 19. Runde:

Dienstag, 15.12.2020                     
Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao   3:1 (1:0)
Mittwoch, 16.12.2020                     
FC Barcelona - Real Sociedad    2:1 (2:1)
Dienstag, 19.01.2021                     
FC Cadiz - Levante              2:2 (2:2)
Real Valladolid - Elche         2:2 (0:2)
Alaves - FC Sevilla             1:2 (1:2)
Mittwoch, 20.01.2021                     
Getafe - Huesca                 1:0 (0:0)
Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 21.00      
Villarreal - Granada          21.30      
Donnerstag, 21.01.2021                   
Valencia - CA Osasuna         19.00      
Eibar - Atletico Madrid       21.30

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 16 13 2 1  31:6  25 41 
 2. Real Madrid     18 11 4 3 30:15  15 37 
 3. FC Barcelona    18 10 4 4 37:17  20 34 
 4. FC Sevilla      18 10 3 5 23:16   7 33 
 5. Villarreal      18  8 8 2 26:17   9 32 
 6. Real Sociedad   19  8 6 5 29:16  13 30 
 7. Granada         18  8 3 7 21:29  -8 27 
 8. FC Cadiz        19  6 6 7 17:24  -7 24 
 9. Getafe          18  6 5 7 16:18  -2 23 
10. Celta de Vigo   18  6 5 7 22:28  -6 23 
11. Betis Sevilla   18  7 2 9 22:31  -9 23 
12. Levante         18  5 7 6 25:26  -1 22 
13. Athletic Bilbao 18  6 3 9 21:22  -1 21 
14. Valencia        18  4 7 7 24:25  -1 19 
15. Eibar           18  4 7 7 15:18  -3 19 
16. Real Valladolid 19  4 7 8 18:27  -9 19 
17. Alaves          19  4 6 9 17:25  -8 18 
18. Elche           17  3 8 6 16:23  -7 17 
19. CA Osasuna      18  3 6 9 15:27 -12 15 
20. Huesca          19  1 9 9 14:29 -15 12

