Sonderthema:

08. November 2020 17:06

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

Posten Sie (0)

England - Premier League - 8. Runde:

Freitag, 06.11.2020                                 
Brighton and Hove Albion - Burnley         0:0      
Southampton - Newcastle United             2:0 (1:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                     
Samstag, 07.11.2020                                 
Everton - Manchester United                1:3 (1:2)
Crystal Palace - Leeds United              4:1 (3:1)
Chelsea - Sheffield United                 4:1 (2:1)
West Ham - Fulham                          1:0 (0:0)
Sonntag, 08.11.2020                                 
West Bromwich - Tottenham Hotspur          0:1 (0:0)
Leicester City - Wolverhampton Wanderers   1:0 (1:0)
Leicester: mit Fuchs                                
Manchester City - Liverpool              17.30      
Arsenal - Aston Villa                    20.15

Tabelle:

 1. Leicester City           8 6 0 2  18:9   9 18 
 2. Tottenham Hotspur        8 5 2 1  19:9  10 17 
 3. Southampton              8 5 1 2 16:12   4 16 
 4. Liverpool                7 5 1 1 17:15   2 16 
 5. Chelsea                  8 4 3 1 20:10  10 15 
 6. Everton                  8 4 1 3 16:14   2 13 
 7. Crystal Palace           8 4 1 3 12:12   0 13 
 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers  8 4 1 3   8:9  -1 13 
 9. Aston Villa              6 4 0 2  15:9   6 12 
10. Arsenal                  7 4 0 3   9:7   2 12 
11. West Ham                 8 3 2 3 14:10   4 11 
12. Manchester City          6 3 2 1   9:8   1 11 
13. Newcastle United         8 3 2 3 10:13  -3 11 
14. Manchester United        7 3 1 3 12:14  -2 10 
15. Leeds United             8 3 1 4 14:17  -3 10 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 8 1 3 4 11:14  -3  6 
17. Fulham                   8 1 1 6  7:15  -8  4 
18. West Bromwich            8 0 3 5  6:17 -11  3 
19. Burnley                  7 0 2 5  3:12  -9  2 
20. Sheffield United         8 0 1 7  4:14 -10  1
Diesen Artikel teilen:

Posten Sie Ihre Meinung

Kommentare ausblenden

Anzeigen

Werbung

Live auf oe24.TV 1 / 10

Jetzt NEU

oe24.TV im Livestream: 24 Stunden News!
Witzig

Dieser kleine Hund schwimmt auf großem Hund, um nicht nass zu werden
Demo einer Privatperson

Schüsse und Muezzin-Rufe aus Lautsprecher
Demo einer Privatperson

Schüsse und Muezzin-Rufe im 8. Bezirk
Coronavirus

So hart greift Europa durch
Joe Biden ist US-Präsident

Herbert Bauernebl berichtet über den Tag nach der US-Wahl
Joe Biden ist US-Präsident

Herbert Bauernebel im Interview
Joe Biden ist US-Präsident

Karl Wendl im Interview
Anschlag in Wien

Zwei weitere Männer in U-Haft
Wien

Terror beschäftigt Österreich weiterhin

Top Gelesen 1 / 10

"Cluster 5"

Neue Corona-Mutation in Dänemark: Jetzt schlägt auch WHO Alarm

1
Kurz vor Terroranschlag

Attentäter veranstaltete Jihadisten-Treff in Wien

2
Wahl-Niederlage

Wo ist eigentlich Melania Trump?

3
Dieser Witz ging nach hinten los

Mutter machte Scherz - plötzlich warfen Kinder Elektrogeräte aus Fenster

4
Trauriger Rekord

So viele Corona-Tote wurden in OÖ noch nie gemeldet

5
Bundesliga

1:1 - Rapid rettet Remis im Hit gegen Salzburg

6
Spitzenkampf der Eurofighter

Bullen gegen Rapid: Top-Duell um Tabellenspitze

7
Bundesliga

4:0 - LASK schießt Admira ab

8
Russe neue Nummer vier

Medvedev schnappt Zverev Titel in Paris weg

9
Deutsche Bundesliga

2:1 - Glasner schießt sich mit Wolfsburg aus der Kritik

10

Mehr newsfeed-News

Fußball: Liga-Schlager Rapid gegen Salzburg endete 1:1

Knasmüllner bzw. Koita trafen - Erster Punkteverlust für "Bullen" - Hütteldorfer weiter Zweiter - BILD

Eishockey: Graz99ers glückte ICE-Kaltstart: 4:2 gegen VSV

Grazer nun Leader, VSV weiter Schlusslicht

Fußball: Salzburg nach 1:1 bei Rapid weiter Tabellenführer - LASK 4:0

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 11 - Frankreich

Fußball: Torschützenliste Tipico-Bundesliga - 7. Runde
Zu den OE24-News
Es gibt neue Nachrichten
Jetzt Startseite laden