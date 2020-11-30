Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 10. Runde:
Freitag, 27.11.2020 Crystal Palace - Newcastle United 0:2 (0:0) Samstag, 28.11.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 1:1 (0:0) Manchester City - Burnley 5:0 (3:0) Everton - Leeds United 0:1 (0:0) West Bromwich - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0) Sonntag, 29.11.2020 Southampton - Manchester United 2:3 (2:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur 0:0 Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2 (1:2) Montag, 30.11.2020 Leicester City - Fulham 1:2 (0:2) Leicester: mit Fuchs West Ham - Aston Villa 2:1 (1:1)
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21:9 12 21 2. Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22:17 5 21 3. Chelsea 10 5 4 1 22:10 12 19 4. Leicester City 10 6 0 4 19:14 5 18 5. West Ham 10 5 2 3 17:11 6 17 6. Southampton 10 5 2 3 19:16 3 17 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11:11 0 17 8. Everton 10 5 1 4 19:17 2 16 9. Manchester United 9 5 1 3 16:16 0 16 10. Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20:13 7 15 11. Manchester City 9 4 3 2 15:11 4 15 12. Leeds United 10 4 2 4 15:17 -2 14 13. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 14. Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10:12 -2 13 15. Crystal Palace 10 4 1 5 12:15 -3 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16 -2 10 17. Fulham 10 2 1 7 11:19 -8 7 18. West Bromwich 10 1 3 6 7:18 -11 6 19. Burnley 9 1 2 6 4:17 -13 5 20. Sheffield United 10 0 1 9 4:16 -12 1
Nächste Runde:
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Aston Villa - Newcastle United 21.00 Samstag, 05.12.2020 Burnley - Everton 13.30 Manchester City - Fulham 16.00 West Ham - Manchester United 18.30 Chelsea - Leeds United 21.00 Sonntag, 06.12.2020 West Bromwich - Crystal Palace 13.00 Sheffield United - Leicester City 15.15 Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 17.30 Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.15 Montag, 07.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 21.00