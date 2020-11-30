Alles zu oe24Plus
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 10. Runde:

Freitag, 27.11.2020                            
Crystal Palace - Newcastle United    0:2 (0:0) 
Samstag, 28.11.2020                            
Brighton and Hove Albion - Liverpool 1:1 (0:0) 
Manchester City - Burnley            5:0 (3:0) 
Everton - Leeds United               0:1 (0:0) 
West Bromwich - Sheffield United     1:0 (1:0) 
Sonntag, 29.11.2020                            
Southampton - Manchester United      2:3 (2:0) 
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                
Chelsea - Tottenham Hotspur          0:0       
Arsenal - Wolverhampton Wanderers    1:2 (1:2) 
Montag, 30.11.2020                             
Leicester City - Fulham              1:2 (0:2) 
Leicester: mit Fuchs                           
West Ham - Aston Villa               2:1 (1:1)

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 3 1  21:9  12 21 
 2. Liverpool                10 6 3 1 22:17   5 21 
 3. Chelsea                  10 5 4 1 22:10  12 19 
 4. Leicester City           10 6 0 4 19:14   5 18 
 5. West Ham                 10 5 2 3 17:11   6 17 
 6. Southampton              10 5 2 3 19:16   3 17 
 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers  10 5 2 3 11:11   0 17 
 8. Everton                  10 5 1 4 19:17   2 16 
 9. Manchester United         9 5 1 3 16:16   0 16 
10. Aston Villa               9 5 0 4 20:13   7 15 
11. Manchester City           9 4 3 2 15:11   4 15 
12. Leeds United             10 4 2 4 15:17  -2 14 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2 4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Arsenal                  10 4 1 5 10:12  -2 13 
15. Crystal Palace           10 4 1 5 12:15  -3 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16  -2 10 
17. Fulham                   10 2 1 7 11:19  -8  7 
18. West Bromwich            10 1 3 6  7:18 -11  6 
19. Burnley                   9 1 2 6  4:17 -13  5 
20. Sheffield United         10 0 1 9  4:16 -12  1

Nächste Runde:

Freitag, 04.12.2020                           
Aston Villa - Newcastle United         21.00  
Samstag, 05.12.2020                           
Burnley - Everton                      13.30  
Manchester City - Fulham               16.00  
West Ham - Manchester United           18.30  
Chelsea - Leeds United                 21.00  
Sonntag, 06.12.2020                           
West Bromwich - Crystal Palace         13.00  
Sheffield United - Leicester City      15.15  
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal            17.30  
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers    20.15  
Montag, 07.12.2020                            
Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 21.00

