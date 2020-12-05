Alles zu oe24Plus
newsfeed

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 11. Runde:

Freitag, 04.12.2020                                    
Aston Villa - Newcastle United         verschoben      
Samstag, 05.12.2020                                    
Burnley - Everton                             1:1 (1:1)
Manchester City - Fulham                      2:0 (2:0)
West Ham - Manchester United                18.30      
Chelsea - Leeds United                      21.00      
Sonntag, 06.12.2020                                    
West Bromwich - Crystal Palace              13.00      
Sheffield United - Leicester City           15.15      
Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal                 17.30      
Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers         20.15      
Montag, 07.12.2020                                     
Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton      21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Tottenham Hotspur        10 6 3 1  21:9  12 21 
 2. Liverpool                10 6 3 1 22:17   5 21 
 3. Chelsea                  10 5 4 1 22:10  12 19 
 4. Manchester City          10 5 3 2 17:11   6 18 
 5. Leicester City           10 6 0 4 19:14   5 18 
 6. West Ham                 10 5 2 3 17:11   6 17 
 7. Southampton              10 5 2 3 19:16   3 17 
 8. Everton                  11 5 2 4 20:18   2 17 
 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers  10 5 2 3 11:11   0 17 
10. Manchester United         9 5 1 3 16:16   0 16 
11. Aston Villa               9 5 0 4 20:13   7 15 
12. Leeds United             10 4 2 4 15:17  -2 14 
13. Newcastle United         10 4 2 4 12:15  -3 14 
14. Arsenal                  10 4 1 5 10:12  -2 13 
15. Crystal Palace           10 4 1 5 12:15  -3 13 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16  -2 10 
17. Fulham                   11 2 1 8 11:21 -10  7 
18. West Bromwich            10 1 3 6  7:18 -11  6 
19. Burnley                  10 1 3 6  5:18 -13  6 
20. Sheffield United         10 0 1 9  4:16 -12  1

