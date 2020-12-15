Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

England - Premier League - 13. Runde:
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Chelsea 2:1 (0:0) Manchester City - West Bromwich 1:1 (1:1) Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 Arsenal - Southampton 19.00 Leeds United - Newcastle United 19.00 Leicester City - Everton 19.00 Fulham - Brighton and Hove Albion 21.00 West Ham - Crystal Palace 21.00 Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 21.00 Donnerstag, 17.12.2020 Aston Villa - Burnley 19.00 Sheffield United - Manchester United 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Tottenham Hotspur 12 7 4 1 24:10 14 25 2. Liverpool 12 7 4 1 27:18 9 25 3. Leicester City 12 8 0 4 24:15 9 24 4. Southampton 12 7 2 3 24:17 7 23 5. Chelsea 13 6 4 3 26:14 12 22 6. Manchester City 12 5 5 2 18:12 6 20 7. West Ham 12 6 2 4 20:15 5 20 8. Everton 12 6 2 4 21:18 3 20 9. Manchester United 11 6 2 3 19:17 2 20 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 6 2 5 13:17 -4 20 11. Aston Villa 10 6 0 4 21:13 8 18 12. Crystal Palace 12 5 2 5 18:17 1 17 13. Newcastle United 11 5 2 4 14:16 -2 17 14. Leeds United 12 4 2 6 17:22 -5 14 15. Arsenal 12 4 1 7 10:15 -5 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 12 2 4 6 15:21 -6 10 17. Burnley 11 2 3 6 6:18 -12 9 18. Fulham 12 2 2 8 12:22 -10 8 19. West Bromwich 13 1 4 8 10:26 -16 7 20. Sheffield United 12 0 1 11 5:21 -16 1