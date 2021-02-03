Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

England - Premier League - 22. Runde:

Dienstag, 02.02.2021                            
Sheffield United - West Bromwich       2:1 (0:1)
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal      2:1 (1:1)
Manchester United - Southampton        9:0 (4:0)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                 
Newcastle United - Crystal Palace      1:2 (1:2)
Mittwoch, 03.02.2021                            
Burnley - Manchester City              0:2 (0:2)
Fulham - Leicester City                0:2 (0:2)
Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz                         
Leeds United - Everton                 1:2 (0:2)
Aston Villa - West Ham               21.15      
Liverpool - Brighton and Hove Albion 21.15      
Donnerstag, 04.02.2021                          
Tottenham Hotspur - Chelsea          21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          21 14 5  2 39:13  26 47 
 2. Manchester United        22 13 5  4 46:27  19 44 
 3. Leicester City           22 13 3  6 39:25  14 42 
 4. Liverpool                21 11 7  3 43:24  19 40 
 5. Everton                  20 11 3  6 31:25   6 36 
 6. West Ham                 21 10 5  6 31:27   4 35 
 7. Tottenham Hotspur        20  9 6  5 34:21  13 33 
 8. Chelsea                  21  9 6  6 35:23  12 33 
 9. Aston Villa              19 10 2  7 34:21  13 32 
10. Arsenal                  22  9 4  9 27:22   5 31 
11. Leeds United             21  9 2 10 36:38  -2 29 
12. Southampton              21  8 5  8 27:34  -7 29 
13. Crystal Palace           22  8 5  9 27:37 -10 29 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  22  7 5 10 23:31  -8 26 
15. Newcastle United         22  6 4 12 22:36 -14 22 
16. Burnley                  21  6 4 11 13:28 -15 22 
17. Brighton and Hove Albion 21  4 9  8 23:29  -6 21 
18. Fulham                   21  2 8 11 17:31 -14 14 
19. West Bromwich            22  2 6 14 18:52 -34 12 
20. Sheffield United         22  3 2 17 14:35 -21 11

