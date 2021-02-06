Alles zu oe24Plus
  1. Newsfeed
Uhr

Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 23. Runde:

Samstag, 06.02.2021                                                 
Aston Villa - Arsenal                                      1:0 (1:0)
Burnley - Brighton and Hove Albion                         1:1 (0:1)
Newcastle United - Southampton                             3:2 (3:1)
Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl                                     
Fulham - West Ham                                        18.30      
Manchester United - Everton                              21.00      
Sonntag, 07.02.2021                                                 
Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich                        13.00      
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leicester City                 15.00      
Liverpool - Manchester City                              17.30      
Sheffield United - Chelsea                               20.15      
Montag, 08.02.2021                                                  
Leeds United - Crystal Palace                            21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          21 14  5  2 39:13  26 47 
 2. Manchester United        22 13  5  4 46:27  19 44 
 3. Leicester City           22 13  3  6 39:25  14 42 
 4. Liverpool                22 11  7  4 43:25  18 40 
 5. West Ham                 22 11  5  6 34:28   6 38 
 6. Chelsea                  22 10  6  6 36:23  13 36 
 7. Everton                  20 11  3  6 31:25   6 36 
 8. Aston Villa              21 11  2  8 36:24  12 35 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        21  9  6  6 34:22  12 33 
10. Arsenal                  23  9  4 10 27:23   4 31 
11. Leeds United             21  9  2 10 36:38  -2 29 
12. Southampton              22  8  5  9 29:37  -8 29 
13. Crystal Palace           22  8  5  9 27:37 -10 29 
14. Wolverhampton Wanderers  22  7  5 10 23:31  -8 26 
15. Brighton and Hove Albion 23  5 10  8 25:30  -5 25 
16. Newcastle United         23  7  4 12 25:38 -13 25 
17. Burnley                  22  6  5 11 14:29 -15 23 
18. Fulham                   21  2  8 11 17:31 -14 14 
19. West Bromwich            22  2  6 14 18:52 -34 12 
20. Sheffield United         22  3  2 17 14:35 -21 11

