Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - England

England - Premier League - 25. Runde:
Freitag, 19.02.2021 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Leeds United 1:0 (0:0) Samstag, 20.02.2021 Southampton - Chelsea 13.30 Burnley - West Bromwich 16.00 Liverpool - Everton 18.30 Fulham - Sheffield United 21.00 Sonntag, 21.02.2021 West Ham - Tottenham Hotspur 13.00 Aston Villa - Leicester City 15.00 Arsenal - Manchester City 17.30 Manchester United - Newcastle United 20.00 Montag, 22.02.2021 Brighton and Hove Albion - Crystal Palace 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Manchester City 24 17 5 2 49:15 34 56 2. Manchester United 24 13 7 4 50:31 19 46 3. Leicester City 24 14 4 6 42:26 16 46 4. Chelsea 24 12 6 6 40:24 16 42 5. West Ham 24 12 6 6 37:28 9 42 6. Liverpool 24 11 7 6 45:32 13 40 7. Everton 23 11 4 8 35:33 2 37 8. Aston Villa 22 11 3 8 36:24 12 36 9. Tottenham Hotspur 23 10 6 7 36:25 11 36 10. Arsenal 24 10 4 10 31:25 6 34 11. Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 9 6 10 26:32 -6 33 12. Leeds United 24 10 2 12 40:43 -3 32 13. Southampton 23 8 5 10 30:39 -9 29 14. Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27:42 -15 29 15. Burnley 24 7 6 11 18:30 -12 27 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 24 5 11 8 25:30 -5 26 17. Newcastle United 24 7 4 13 25:40 -15 25 18. Fulham 24 3 10 11 20:32 -12 19 19. West Bromwich 24 2 7 15 19:55 -36 13 20. Sheffield United 24 3 2 19 15:40 -25 11