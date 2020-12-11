Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Spanien

Teilen Twittern

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 13. Runde:

Freitag, 11.12.2020                      
Real Valladolid - CA Osasuna    3:2 (1:2)
Samstag, 12.12.2020                      
Valencia - Athletic Bilbao    14.00      
Getafe - FC Sevilla           16.15      
Huesca - Alaves               18.30      
Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 21.00      
Sonntag, 13.12.2020                      
Real Sociedad - Eibar         14.00      
Betis Sevilla - Villarreal    16.15      
Elche - Granada               18.30      
FC Barcelona - Levante        21.00      
Montag, 14.12.2020                       
Celta de Vigo - FC Cadiz      21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 10 8 2 0  21:2 19 26 
 2. Real Sociedad   12 7 4 1  22:5 17 25 
 3. Villarreal      12 5 6 1 15:11  4 21 
 4. Real Madrid     11 6 2 3 17:12  5 20 
 5. FC Cadiz        12 5 3 4 11:13 -2 18 
 6. FC Sevilla      10 5 1 4  12:9  3 16 
 7. Granada         11 4 3 4 14:20 -6 15 
 8. Betis Sevilla   12 5 0 7 14:23 -9 15 
 9. FC Barcelona    10 4 2 4 20:11  9 14 
10. Elche           10 3 5 2  9:10 -1 14 
11. Eibar           12 3 5 4   8:9 -1 14 
12. Alaves          12 3 5 4 11:13 -2 14 
13. Valencia        12 3 4 5 17:17  0 13 
14. Athletic Bilbao 11 4 1 6 12:12  0 13 
15. Getafe          11 3 4 4  9:13 -4 13 
16. Real Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14:20 -6 13 
17. Celta de Vigo   12 3 4 5 13:20 -7 13 
18. Levante         11 2 5 4 13:15 -2 11 
19. CA Osasuna      12 3 2 7 10:18 -8 11 
20. Huesca          12 0 8 4 11:20 -9  8

