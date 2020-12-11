Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 13. Runde:
Freitag, 11.12.2020 Real Valladolid - CA Osasuna 3:2 (1:2) Samstag, 12.12.2020 Valencia - Athletic Bilbao 14.00 Getafe - FC Sevilla 16.15 Huesca - Alaves 18.30 Real Madrid - Atletico Madrid 21.00 Sonntag, 13.12.2020 Real Sociedad - Eibar 14.00 Betis Sevilla - Villarreal 16.15 Elche - Granada 18.30 FC Barcelona - Levante 21.00 Montag, 14.12.2020 Celta de Vigo - FC Cadiz 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 10 8 2 0 21:2 19 26 2. Real Sociedad 12 7 4 1 22:5 17 25 3. Villarreal 12 5 6 1 15:11 4 21 4. Real Madrid 11 6 2 3 17:12 5 20 5. FC Cadiz 12 5 3 4 11:13 -2 18 6. FC Sevilla 10 5 1 4 12:9 3 16 7. Granada 11 4 3 4 14:20 -6 15 8. Betis Sevilla 12 5 0 7 14:23 -9 15 9. FC Barcelona 10 4 2 4 20:11 9 14 10. Elche 10 3 5 2 9:10 -1 14 11. Eibar 12 3 5 4 8:9 -1 14 12. Alaves 12 3 5 4 11:13 -2 14 13. Valencia 12 3 4 5 17:17 0 13 14. Athletic Bilbao 11 4 1 6 12:12 0 13 15. Getafe 11 3 4 4 9:13 -4 13 16. Real Valladolid 13 3 4 6 14:20 -6 13 17. Celta de Vigo 12 3 4 5 13:20 -7 13 18. Levante 11 2 5 4 13:15 -2 11 19. CA Osasuna 12 3 2 7 10:18 -8 11 20. Huesca 12 0 8 4 11:20 -9 8