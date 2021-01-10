Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 18. Runde:

Freitag, 08.01.2021                               
Celta de Vigo - Villarreal               0:4 (0:4)
Samstag, 09.01.2021                               
FC Sevilla - Real Sociedad               3:2 (2:2)
Atletico Madrid - Athletic Bilbao verschoben      
Granada - FC Barcelona                   0:4 (0:3)
CA Osasuna - Real Madrid                 0:0      
Sonntag, 10.01.2021                               
Levante - Eibar                          2:1 (0:0)
FC Cadiz - Alaves                        3:1 (1:1)
Elche - Getafe                         18.30      
Real Valladolid - Valencia             21.00      
Montag, 11.01.2021                                
Huesca - Betis Sevilla                 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Atletico Madrid 15 12 2 1  29:6  23 38 
 2. Real Madrid     18 11 4 3 30:15  15 37 
 3. FC Barcelona    18 10 4 4 37:17  20 34 
 4. Villarreal      18  8 8 2 26:17   9 32 
 5. Real Sociedad   19  8 6 5 29:16  13 30 
 6. FC Sevilla      16  9 3 4 21:13   8 30 
 7. Granada         17  7 3 7 19:29 -10 24 
 8. Celta de Vigo   18  6 5 7 22:28  -6 23 
 9. FC Cadiz        18  6 5 7 15:22  -7 23 
10. Levante         17  5 6 6 23:24  -1 21 
11. Athletic Bilbao 18  6 3 9 21:22  -1 21 
12. Betis Sevilla   17  6 2 9 20:31 -11 20 
13. Eibar           18  4 7 7 15:18  -3 19 
14. Alaves          18  4 6 8 16:23  -7 18 
15. Real Valladolid 17  4 6 7 16:24  -8 18 
16. Getafe          16  4 5 7 12:17  -5 17 
17. Valencia        17  3 7 7 23:25  -2 16 
18. Elche           15  3 7 5 13:18  -5 16 
19. CA Osasuna      17  3 6 8 15:25 -10 15 
20. Huesca          17  1 9 7 14:26 -12 12

