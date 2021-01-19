Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Spanien

Fußball-Ergebnisse Spanien - La Liga - 19. Runde:
Dienstag, 15.12.2020 Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao 3:1 (1:0) Mittwoch, 16.12.2020 FC Barcelona - Real Sociedad 2:1 (2:1) Dienstag, 19.01.2021 FC Cadiz - Levante 2:2 (2:2) Real Valladolid - Elche 2:2 (0:2) Alaves - FC Sevilla 1:2 (1:2) Mittwoch, 20.01.2021 Getafe - Huesca 19.00 Betis Sevilla - Celta de Vigo 21.00 Villarreal - Granada 21.30 Donnerstag, 21.01.2021 Valencia - CA Osasuna 19.00 Eibar - Atletico Madrid 21.30
Tabelle:
1. Atletico Madrid 16 13 2 1 31:6 25 41 2. Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 30:15 15 37 3. FC Barcelona 18 10 4 4 37:17 20 34 4. FC Sevilla 18 10 3 5 23:16 7 33 5. Villarreal 18 8 8 2 26:17 9 32 6. Real Sociedad 19 8 6 5 29:16 13 30 7. Granada 18 8 3 7 21:29 -8 27 8. FC Cadiz 19 6 6 7 17:24 -7 24 9. Celta de Vigo 18 6 5 7 22:28 -6 23 10. Betis Sevilla 18 7 2 9 22:31 -9 23 11. Levante 18 5 7 6 25:26 -1 22 12. Athletic Bilbao 18 6 3 9 21:22 -1 21 13. Getafe 17 5 5 7 15:18 -3 20 14. Valencia 18 4 7 7 24:25 -1 19 15. Eibar 18 4 7 7 15:18 -3 19 16. Real Valladolid 19 4 7 8 18:27 -9 19 17. Alaves 19 4 6 9 17:25 -8 18 18. Elche 17 3 8 6 16:23 -7 17 19. CA Osasuna 18 3 6 9 15:27 -12 15 20. Huesca 18 1 9 8 14:28 -14 12
England - FA-Cup, 3. Runde: Southampton (Trainer Hasenhüttl) - Shrewsbury Town (III) 2:0 (1:0)