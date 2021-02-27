Alles zu oe24Plus
Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - England

Fußball-Ergebnisse England - Premier League - 26. Runde:

Samstag, 27.02.2021                                   
Manchester City - West Ham                   2:1 (1:1)
West Bromwich - Brighton and Hove Albion     1:0 (1:0)
Leeds United - Aston Villa                 18.30      
Newcastle United - Wolverhampton Wanderers 21.00      
Sonntag, 28.02.2021                                   
Crystal Palace - Fulham                    13.00      
Leicester City - Arsenal                   13.00      
Tottenham Hotspur - Burnley                15.00      
Chelsea - Manchester United                17.30      
Sheffield United - Liverpool               20.15      
Montag, 01.03.2021                                    
Everton - Southampton                      21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Manchester City          26 19  5  2 52:16  36 62 
 2. Manchester United        25 14  7  4 53:32  21 49 
 3. Leicester City           25 15  4  6 44:27  17 49 
 4. West Ham                 26 13  6  7 40:31   9 45 
 5. Chelsea                  25 12  7  6 41:25  16 43 
 6. Liverpool                25 11  7  7 45:34  11 40 
 7. Everton                  24 12  4  8 37:33   4 40 
 8. Aston Villa              23 11  3  9 37:26  11 36 
 9. Tottenham Hotspur        24 10  6  8 37:27  10 36 
10. Leeds United             25 11  2 12 43:43   0 35 
11. Arsenal                  25 10  4 11 31:26   5 34 
12. Wolverhampton Wanderers  25  9  6 10 26:32  -6 33 
13. Crystal Palace           25  9  5 11 29:43 -14 32 
14. Southampton              25  8  6 11 31:43 -12 30 
15. Burnley                  25  7  7 11 18:30 -12 28 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 26  5 11 10 26:33  -7 26 
17. Newcastle United         25  7  4 14 26:43 -17 25 
18. Fulham                   25  4 10 11 21:32 -11 22 
19. West Bromwich            26  3  8 15 20:55 -35 17 
20. Sheffield United         25  3  2 20 15:41 -26 11

