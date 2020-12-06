Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 8 - England

England - Premier League - 11. Runde:
Freitag, 04.12.2020 Aston Villa - Newcastle United verschoben Samstag, 05.12.2020 Burnley - Everton 1:1 (1:1) Manchester City - Fulham 2:0 (2:0) West Ham - Manchester United 1:3 (1:0) Chelsea - Leeds United 3:1 (1:1) Sonntag, 06.12.2020 West Bromwich - Crystal Palace 1:5 (1:1) Sheffield United - Leicester City 1:2 (1:1) Leicester: mit Fuchs Tottenham Hotspur - Arsenal 17.30 Liverpool - Wolverhampton Wanderers 20.15 Montag, 07.12.2020 Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 21.00
Tabelle:
1. Chelsea 11 6 4 1 25:11 14 22 2. Tottenham Hotspur 10 6 3 1 21:9 12 21 3. Leicester City 11 7 0 4 21:15 6 21 4. Liverpool 10 6 3 1 22:17 5 21 5. Manchester United 10 6 1 3 19:17 2 19 6. Manchester City 10 5 3 2 17:11 6 18 7. West Ham 11 5 2 4 18:14 4 17 8. Southampton 10 5 2 3 19:16 3 17 9. Everton 11 5 2 4 20:18 2 17 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 5 2 3 11:11 0 17 11. Crystal Palace 11 5 1 5 17:16 1 16 12. Aston Villa 9 5 0 4 20:13 7 15 13. Newcastle United 10 4 2 4 12:15 -3 14 14. Leeds United 11 4 2 5 16:20 -4 14 15. Arsenal 10 4 1 5 10:12 -2 13 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 10 2 4 4 14:16 -2 10 17. Fulham 11 2 1 8 11:21 -10 7 18. Burnley 10 1 3 6 5:18 -13 6 19. West Bromwich 11 1 3 7 8:23 -15 6 20. Sheffield United 11 0 1 10 5:18 -13 1