Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 8 - England

England - Premier League - 17. Runde:

Freitag, 01.01.2021                                                
Everton - West Ham                                        0:1 (0:0)
Manchester United - Aston Villa                           2:1 (1:0)
Samstag, 02.01.2021                                                
Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United                          3:0 (2:0)
Crystal Palace - Sheffield United                         2:0 (2:0)
Brighton and Hove Albion - Wolverhampton Wanderers        3:3 (1:3)
West Bromwich - Arsenal                                   0:4 (0:2)
Sonntag, 03.01.2021                                                
Burnley - Fulham                                   verschoben      
Newcastle United - Leicester City                         1:2 (0:0)
Leicester: Ohne Fuchs.                                             
Chelsea - Manchester City                                 1:3 (0:3)
Montag, 04.01.2021                                                 
Southampton - Liverpool                                 21.00

Tabelle:

 1. Liverpool                16  9 6  1 37:20  17 33 
 2. Manchester United        16 10 3  3 33:24   9 33 
 3. Leicester City           17 10 2  5 31:21  10 32 
 4. Tottenham Hotspur        16  8 5  3 29:15  14 29 
 5. Manchester City          15  8 5  2 24:13  11 29 
 6. Everton                  16  9 2  5 26:20   6 29 
 7. Aston Villa              15  8 2  5 29:16  13 26 
 8. Chelsea                  17  7 5  5 32:21  11 26 
 9. Southampton              16  7 5  4 25:19   6 26 
10. West Ham                 17  7 4  6 23:21   2 25 
11. Arsenal                  17  7 2  8 20:19   1 23 
12. Leeds United             17  7 2  8 30:33  -3 23 
13. Wolverhampton Wanderers  17  6 4  7 18:24  -6 22 
14. Crystal Palace           17  6 4  7 22:29  -7 22 
15. Newcastle United         16  5 4  7 18:26  -8 19 
16. Brighton and Hove Albion 17  3 7  7 21:27  -6 16 
17. Burnley                  15  4 4  7  9:20 -11 16 
18. Fulham                   15  2 5  8 13:23 -10 11 
19. West Bromwich            17  1 5 11 11:39 -28  8 
20. Sheffield United         17  0 2 15  8:29 -21  2

